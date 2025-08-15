Coronation Street fans accuse soap of ‘favouritism’ in special Asha episode

Fans of Coronation Street are divided at the news that Asha Alahan will get a special episode devoted to her struggle as a frontline paramedic. The soap revealed this week that Asha will be the subject of an hour-long episode in which she finally reaches breaking point.

To coincide with the news, ITV also released a new trailer, giving viewers a first look at Asha’s story. During the episode, viewers will see flashbacks to a harrowing day on shift, during which she witnesses a death, an injured elderly resident, and a racist attack.

In the trailer, we see Asha suffering a panic attack. Suffering a crisis of faith, she admits: “maybe I’m not cut out for this.”

Asha will have a special episode of the show devoted to her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers divided over Asha special episode

Reacting to the news online, viewers shared their thoughts on the soap’s plans. And, while the episode highlights an important issue, others felt that it sidelined Asha’s twin brother, Aadi, yet again.

“They seriously need to stop this favouritism business with Dev’s children it’s ridiculous how the daughter is always favoured over the son and that they portray Asha like she’s some faultless saint,” wrote one fan on a Reddit thread.

“She is a good actress but the producers really aren’t reading the feedback are they? They’re still trying to be arty and issue-led but it’s not what we want,” said another.

However, others were keen to see how it might play out, with another writing: “Idk im looking forward to this episode. Tanisha is such a talented actress and I think shes been massively underused and its a good sign they’re focusing on established characters.”

But where does this leave brother Aadi? Out in the cold, as usual.

Aadi will leave the soap later this year (Credit: ITV)

Aadi Alahan’s exit looms as Adam Hussain ‘quits’ after five years

News of Asha’s special episode comes amid the impending exit of brother Aadi. The Sun reported earlier this year that the actor had quit the soap, with his final scenes to air over the coming months.

A source told the publication: “He’s telling people he’s quit, not because he’s had enough of the show but his character hasn’t had any decent storylines for ages. He’s had loads of new opportunities coming his way so he already feels like he’s made the right decision.”

It looks as though Aadi is headed to India next, with disappointed dad Dev shipping him off to cousin Vikram, to make up for recent mistakes.

But did Aadi deserve better?

Read more: Who sleeps where in Number 9 as Steve moves into crowded house in Coronation Street