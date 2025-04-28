Coronation Street fan theory sees Todd fall victim to domestic violence from Theo

A new Coronation Street fan theory has fans worried that Todd Grimshaw could fall victim to domestic violence from newcomer and recent love interest Theo.

The pair’s romance seems to have hit the skids after they were caught kissing by Theo’s wife, Danielle. Desperate to save his marriage, Theo attempted to call things off with Todd, warning him to stay far away.

Todd and Theo’s future looks uncertain to say the least, but some are worried about what might be even if they do ultimately get together. And, spotting a moment of aggression on Theo’s part, one new fan theory has worried that Todd might find himself in danger.

Theo ended things with Todd last week (Credit: ITV)

Todd in danger of domestic violence from ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Theo, Coronation Street fans predict

Writing on Reddit, one fan shared their theory on what the future might hold for Theo and Todd.

“Not keen on Theo at all, he strikes me as someone who could be a total Jekyll and Hyde, and abusive from the way he slapped Todd’s hand away. Genuinely can see a DV storyline coming up with him if he gets back together with Todd,” this fan said.

“How quickly and quite violently Theo escalated and keeps grabbing and shoving Todd makes me really uncomfortable, and makes me wonder if there is going to be a long game ‘coming to terms with his sexuality/DV plot in the works,” another agreed in a different thread.

Is Todd in danger?

Fans have concerns about Todd and Theo’s relationship (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Todd and Theo?

Meanwhile, fans have wondered what the appeal is for Todd – who has become smitten with Theo after only a few weeks. To many, his accepting such treatment from Theo makes little sense.

“I can’t believe that Todd wants to keep hanging in there with Theo. It’s crazy. He’s a glutton for punishment,” wrote one fan on Reddit last week.

“I hope this story ends soon with Todd deciding he has more self-respect than all this nonsense,” agreed another.

Does Todd deserve better than Theo?

