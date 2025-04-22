Coronation Street: Natalie Anderson needs to be permanent addition to soap, fans demand

Coronation Street fans are begging for newcomer Danielle Silverton played by Natalie Anderson to become permanent in the soap.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, April 21), Danielle accused Sarah of having an affair with her husband Theo.

And fans have been quick to express their excitement over the new character.

Danielle accuses Theo of affair in Coronation Street

Danielle recently made quite an entrance onto Coronation Street when she turned up at Shuttleworth’s to arrange a funeral for her mum.

With Danielle in tears, she then phoned her husband to arrive for support. Todd then got a right shock when the guy he had been seeing – Theo – turned up and introduced himself as Danielle’s husband.

Since then, Todd and Theo have continued to see each other behind closed doors. Danielle has no idea that Theo is into men, with Sarah and Todd making her believe that they’re a couple so that Danielle doesn’t suspect anything.

But last night, Danielle found out from George that Todd is gay. And, after seeing Sarah put her arm around Kit, Danielle started accusing Sarah of sleeping with her husband.

Sarah promised her that she wasn’t but Danielle didn’t believe her and started shouting mean comments out of the car while Sarah was walking with Harry on the Street.

Coronation Street fans beg for Natalie Anderson to be permanent

Corrie fans are really loving Danielle and are hoping she brings lots more drama to the Street. And, now they’re even begging for her to be made a permanent addition to the soap.

At the moment, it’s unclear how long Natalie will be playing this new role for. But, if fans get their way, it could be for a while.

One fan on Reddit commented: “I liked Natalie Anderson when she was on Emmerdale as Alicia and I really like her in Corrie. Pity she is only joining, I’m guessing, for a short guest role and I wish Corrie would snap her up. She could replace the awful Mick and Lou who are leaving, or so I hear. Well I guess Danielle will find out that the real [bleep] is – her hubby Theo.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.