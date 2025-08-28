Coronation Street fan theory predicts who’s the daddy storyline for Betsy

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that teen Betsy Swain will soon find out she’s pregnant, but who could the baby daddy be?

Betsy is currently close with Dylan and shares a romantic connection but Brody being on the cobbles has caused trouble.

With Dylan and Brody both getting up to no good, could Betsy soon find herself right in the middle of it all?

Betsy has been getting close with Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Betsy Swain’s chemistry with Dylan

Earlier this year, Betsy’s heart broke when her boyfriend Mason Radcliffe‘s brothers sadly stabbed and killed him.

After this, Betsy started forming a romance with Dylan Wilson instead although their budding relationship was put on hold when Dylan went into the STC.

Once out of the STC, Dylan ended up making friends with Brody Michaelis – the troublemaker who had threatened him in the STC.

Betsy Swain warned Brody to stay away from Dylan but Brody wasn’t messing about.

But, a new fan theory has now predicted that Betsy might soon turn her attention towards the local bad boy which would create a rather sticky situation…

Is another who’s the daddy on the way to the soap? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy who’s the daddy plot

If this turns out to be the case, the Coronation Street theory has suggested that a who’s the daddy storyline could be on the cards for the teen.

If Betsy turns out to be pregnant, she could be left wondering if the baby daddy is Dylan Wilson or Brody Michaelis.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer shared: “I’m calling this now maybe within the next year or so Betsy will get with Dylan but will get pregnant with either Brody’s or Dylan’s baby. It will be a who’s the daddy storyline we all love.

“Obviously it’s Brody but they will keep us in ‘suspense.’ Kit and Swain as the grandparents would be pretty hilarious tbf.”

