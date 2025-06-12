Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lou will sleep with Gary in blackmail plot

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Gary will cheat on Maria with Lou Michaelis in a blackmail twist.

Lou and Gary have formed a friendship recently despite Maria making her disapproval clear.

And, now, fans are concerned that this friendship might cross a line as Lou mentioned ‘doing anything for her kids.’

Gary and Lou have started to bond (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass and Lou Michaelis’ friendship in Coronation Street

Despite Lou’s husband killing PC Craig Tinker, Lou’s not let that stop her from forming a friendship with Gary Windass (who Mick actually beat up too).

With Gary and Lou both bonding over being victims to Mick’s violent side, Gary’s been looking out for his new friend and advising her on how to get on the right side of the community.

This week, new fan-favourite Lou Michaelis thanked Gary for helping her sell Mick’s van. As she visited Mick in the prison, Mick suggested she’d been seeing Gary but Lou told him nothing was going on between them. Gary was just the only person in Weatherfield who seemed to care about her.

But, with Lou then mentioning that she’d do anything for her kids, and with Gary acting secretive over Lou’s text messages when around Maria, fans have wondered whether something might happen between the pair.

Does Lou have something planned for Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Gary and Lou blackmail twist

A new fan theory predicts that Gary and Lou will sleep together. But, with Lou then needing money to look after her kids and with Mick being behind bars, she might then blackmail Gary.

That way she’ll get paid for her silence, keeping their encounter a secret from Maria.

One fan predicted: “I have a feeling Lou will sleep with Gary and then blackmail him for cash.”

Another wondered: “Mick’s right about Lou wanting the cash from Gary.”

A third person on X contributed: “‘Mick you know I’d never do the dirty on ya.’ A GARY & LOU AFFAIR PENDING!” But, are they right?

Read more: Coronation Street fans go wild as Katherine Kelly reunites with co-star in social media post: ‘Becky and Hayley back together’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!