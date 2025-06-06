Coronation Street fans do major U-turn on Lou Michaelis as they demand she stays

Coronation Street fans have done a U-turn on Lou Michaelis, going from wanting her gone to hoping she sticks around.

When she first entered the soap with husband Mick, Lou didn’t receive a great reception from viewers who took a disliking to Gemma and Chesney’s ‘nightmare neighbours.’

However, now that Mick’s locked away in prison for Craig’s death, fans are starting to take to Lou as an individual.

Fans are starting to like Lou (Credit: ITV)

Lou Michaelis’ difficult journey in Coronation Street

Lou joined the cobbles at the start of the year alongside husband Mick. Mick was soon revealed to be the guy in the silver van, giving Chesney Brown a hard time.

With Lou and Mick moving in to the house behind Chesney and Gemma’s, they started causing trouble with their public rows and loud music.

Things got even worse when Mick proved to be really dangerous, beating up Gary and then going on to kill PC Craig Tinker by knocking him on the head with a baseball bat.

Mick’s now in prison, with the true extent of his and Lou’s relationship now coming out onto the surface. Lou has revealed that Mick often physically abused her over the years.

She’s now struggling to look after her three children – Shanice, Joanie, and troublesome teen Brody, with the latter being revealed as Lou and Kit Green’s secret love child as opposed to Lou and Mick’s like originally thought.

Fans want her to stay (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans desperate for Lou Michaelis to stay in soap

It seems Coronation Street fans were too quick to share their disliking of Lou’s character, with fans now upset to learn that the character is leaving the soap this summer.

They’re now hoping that she sticks around on the cobbles, seeing lots of potential for the character.

One fan on Reddit said: “I see all the comments on social media have done a complete 180 on Lou’s character.”

They then added: “I honestly blame the public for them being written out so quick, if everyone gave Lou a chance I reckon the writers would have tried to contract her for longer.”

Another replied: “I have a feeling they will bring Lou back. I hope they do.”

Over on X, one fan shared: “Farrel Hegarty deserves to stay in Corrie. Lou has so much to stick around for. So. Much. Potential.”

Another fan commented: “Still think Lou can stay and look after her girls whilst building a new life up. Definitely written off the show too soon…”

One person also replied: “I kind of want Lou to stay. Lock Mick up and let her live happily on the Street.”

A final viewer finished: “Sorry but Lou should stay… there could be real progress with that character!!”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

