Coronation Street fan theory predicts Kit has killed before – and it’s bad news for Mick

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted Kit Green’s dark secret ahead of his flashback scenes with Mick and Lou.

It’s clear Detective Kit Green is hiding something, but what that is only Mick and Lou seem to know.

But, a new fan theory thinks it could involve a huge murder secret.

A flashback episode is coming (Credit: ITV)

Kit, Mick and Lou’s flashback in Coronation Street

Kit, Mick and Lou are set to have a special flashback episode centred around them. These scenes will air on Friday, May 16.

This special episode will see a young Kit, Mick and Lou during their teenage years as viewers are taken back to 2007.

With the trio once being good friends, an event goes down which will change the direction of their lives forever.

The episode will explain why the characters are the people they are today, also revealing a dark secret that they all share.

With Mick having something on Kit, it seems that Kit’s uncomfortable with his former friend’s presence on the Street.

But, what went down between them all those years ago? A new fan theory has possibly ‘worked it out.’

Has Kit killed before? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts killer twist for Kit

A new Corrie fan theory has predicted what Kit’s secret could be – understanding that he wasn’t always as innocent as he now makes out to be.

The theory suggests that Kit killed somebody back when they were teenagers, with Mick taking the blame for the death.

He could now want revenge on Kit, with intent on ‘killing him’ for putting him in a dark place while Kit got away with it.

One fan on X wrote: “My guess is… Kit killed someone when they were younger and Mick took the fall. I’m prepared to be unbelievably wrong though.”

Another fan added: “That’s what I’m wondering. I’m guessing the photos Kit was looking at was Kit & Mick in their youth. I reckon Kit has done something criminal that if known about would have prevented him becoming a police officer. Mick knows & has probably taken the fall for it.”

