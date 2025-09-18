Coronation Street fan theory predicts huge Becky Swain twist that would break Lisa and Betsy further

A new Coronation Street fan theory doesn’t believe a word Becky Swain says and has predicted a huge twist to come.

Becky told Lisa that she was working undercover to bring down an organised crime group and had to fake her own death to protect them.

But, is Becky lying once again? Or, has she been living a double life for years?

Becky was working undercover (Credit: ITV)

Becky’s backstory

Becky Swain arrived on the cobbles this month and brought with her a juicy backstory.

Wife Lisa and daughter Betsy had believed that she had died almost four years ago, even attending her funeral and putting flowers on her grave.

Lisa thought that Becky had died whilst working on duty, being killed in a police chase involving the Radcliffe brothers.

Instead though, Becky ‘returned from the dead’ and explained that she’d been working undercover to bring down a criminal gang leader called Curtis. There was a target on her back though, forcing her to fake her own death and move to Alicante under the name of Tia Wardley.

She made out that this was the only way to protect both Lisa and Betsy.

Was Becky’s life with the Swains fake? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky double life twist

Despite Becky revealing that she only fled to Alicante as it was unsafe to stay with her family, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that this might not have actually been the case.

While Becky was working undercover, the theory suggests that Becky created a fake life with the Swains. And, she actually had another family on the go too as part of her real life, with this family being the real reason she’s returned.

Taking to Reddit, a fan wrote: “I think there’s gotta be a twist that Becky might still be hiding something from both Lisa and Betsy that she might’ve not arrived to bring them back rather she may have arrived to bring back another family she might’ve abandoned before leaving to Spain without Lisa nor Betsy knowing she has another family she was raising all this time without Lisa nor Betsy knowing.”

But, has Becky always had a whole other family on the go? Was her life with the Swains ever real?

