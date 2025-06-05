Coronation Street fan theory predicts Debbie will catch Abi and Carl kissing – but Abi will blame it on her dementia

Abi and Carl almost kissed last night (Wednesday, June 4) in Coronation Street, but a new fan theory predicts that Debbie will catch them together next time.

Abi’s battling with her feelings towards her husband Kevin’s half-brother Carl, trying her best not to give into temptation.

But, Carl’s making this task really difficult for her as he keeps urging her to be true to herself.

Abi almost gave into temptation (Credit: ITV)

Abi and Carl’s chemistry in Coronation Street

It was lust at first sight for Abi Webster and Carl when they bumped into each other at the Freshcos carpark, arguing about a parking space.

Carl then offered to buy Abi a drink, but Abi rejected the offer and went back home to a sick Kevin instead.

However, avoiding Carl would be a challenge as Abi later realised her was actually Kevin and Debbie’s half-brother.

Since then, with Kevin having chemotherapy for his cancer, Abi’s been turning to Carl.

After Carl kissed her a few weeks back, she’s been trying to avoid him at all costs. But, with Carl now working at the garage, there’s no escape.

Last night, then saw Abi almost kiss Carl before the hospital phoned her and interrupted things.

With Kevin collapsing at the hospital, Abi brought him home and then found herself in an awkward situation as she was stuck with both Webster brothers in the same room.

Will she rumble them? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Debbie will catch Abi and Carl out

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Debbie will be the one to rumble Abi and Carl’s fling. This comes after reports suggests that Abi and Carl’s feelings for each other will develop into an affair.

However, there might be a twist as the theory also predicts that Abi will then gaslight Debbie and blame her dementia, making out that she’s got confused.

Taking to Reddit, one fan commented: “Debbie will catch them kissing, but Abi will gaslight her into thinking it’s just the dementia that’s making her confused.”

But, would Abi stoop so low in a bid to cover up her cheating ways?

