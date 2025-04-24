Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Craig will ‘fake his own death’ in upcoming exit scenes

Colson Smith to exit Coronation Street as Craig Tinker
Earlier this year, it was reported that Corrie would be killing off the long-standing character of Craig Tinker this summer.
The Sun revealed that the door would be firmly shut after Craig’s final storyline, with there being no hope of a return in the future.
Back in March, the source told the publication: “PC Tinker will meet his maker in heroic circumstances this summer and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when it goes out.”Colson is taking it well and there’s a real feeling that this chapter is closing for him and there are bigger and brighter things ahead.
Coronation Street fan theory predicts Craig will ‘fake own death’
A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that there might be a way out of this for Craig and that his ‘death’ might not actually be the end of him.
With Craig working as a police officer, the theory suggests that Craig might ‘fake his own death’ and come out of this alive.
The theory suggests that Craig will fake his own death and survive, protecting himself in the line of duty.
‘Will Craig fake his own death or new Tinkers will come in months later?,’ one fan asked.
But, is this really the end of Craig? Will he perhaps fake his own death for his own safety?
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
