Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain is actually alive in major twist

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Lisa Swain’s late wife Becky Swain might actually still be alive.

Betsy recently found some old files to do with her late mum Becky and wanted to answers.

But, is Becky even dead? Well, a wild new theory suggests that she never actually died at all.

Lisa’s been secretive about Becky to Betsy (Credit: ITV)

Betsy wants answers over Becky’s death in Coronation Street

Lisa’s often emotional over her late wife’s death, bringing up the tragic way she died.

After having an argument with her, Becky Swain headed to work before being killed in a hit and run on duty. The Radcliffe brothers were there at scene, being involved in Becky’s death. But, there are still answers to be found over the exact reason Becky died.

Last week on the cobbles, Lisa was going through some old files but was quick to hide them from Betsy. She told her there was information in them about her paternity but she couldn’t see it until she was 18.

Later on though, Betsy looked through the files again and found out that Becky was being investigated for corruption right before her death. She then wondered whether her death had been planned out, and she was targeted on purpose.

Betsy then teamed up with Lauren to visit Logan in prison, begging him for answers as to why her mum really died. But, the quest continues…

Lisa is haunted by Becky’s death… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain alive in witness protection

Despite both Lisa Swain and Betsy believing that Becky died, a new fan theory reckons it will be discovered that Becky’s actually still alive but is in witness protection.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “Is this woman actually going to turn out to be alive after all this?

“There just seems to be hell of a lot of emphasis on ‘Becky,’ ‘Beccy’ or ‘ Becki.’ She gets a weekly mention by Carla, Betsy, Lisa & Kit.

“I’ve never known a dead character in a soap that was not actually in the cast to ever get so many mentions.

“I can’t see where else this story is going other than she has been in witness protection and is going to rock up.

“Especially with Lisa’s speech about being drunk when she became a widow and Carla calling them happy, normal and boring!”

Another agreed: “My two ongoing theories are either Becky is still alive (and with the new information about her, she faked her own death because she was corrupt), or Kit is somehow involved with her death (or fake death).

“Because for a dead character who’s never been seen, she sure has a lot of plot relevance.”

But, could Becky still be alive and rock up on the Street some time soon?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

