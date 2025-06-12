Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy and Lauren are siblings

Betsy is on a quest for answers about her late mum Becky, and she wants Lauren Bolton’s help in Coronation Street.

Last night on the cobbles (Wednesday, June 11), Betsy looked through some of Lisa’s files and found something huge.

She realised that Becky was being investigated for corruption just before she died…

Betsy wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Betsy’s quest for answers in Coronation Street

Last night, Betsy Swain caught Lisa going through some old files in Carla’s flat and started snooping through them herself. Lisa was snappy with her though and told her not to look at them.

Later on, she made out that the files had details about Betsy’s biological father and she couldn’t see it until she was 18. Betsy seemed to accept this, telling her mum that the sperm donor probably wasn’t a millionaire anyway so therefore she needn’t even worry about it.

But, going back through the files behind her mum’s back, Betsy found one that revealed that her late mum Becky had been investigated for corruption before her death.

Betsy then met up with Lauren Bolton and asked her what it meant and how to go about getting answers. She even suggested that Becky’s hit and run might’ve been a targeted accident…

Betsy then decided to get answers, being determined to find out what Lisa was hiding about Becky’s death.

Are they related? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy and Lauren are secret siblings

With Betsy enlisting Lauren’s help to find out the truth about what really happened to her mum Becky, a new fan theory suggests that the pair could actually be related.

With Betsy not knowing who her parents’ sperm donor was, it’s now been suggested that Lauren and Betsy could be blood-related. And, they could be siblings.

One Coronation Street viewer took to X and suggested: “Am I overthinking or could Betsy & Lauren be siblings?”

But, as Betsy searches for answers into Becky’s history, will she uncover a huge sibling secret?

Read more: Coronation Street fans go wild as Katherine Kelly reunites with co-star in social media post: ‘Becky and Hayley back together’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!