Coronation Street fan-favourite arrested as deadly crash secret puts them at risk of prison in ITVX scenes

Coronation Street viewers were left stunned in today’s early release episode (Thursday, January 8) as police made a shock arrest following the Corriedale crash – with an innocent Weatherfield resident taking the blame.

Debbie Webster found herself hauled in by police after being framed for the devastating car pile-up that claimed Billy Mayhew’s life. But with the real culprit still walking free, could Debbie actually end up going to prison?

Carl framed Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Carl frames Debbie for Corriedale crash

Viewers will remember Carl Webster’s chilling actions during Monday night’s episode (January 5). This was when his dangerous plan to frame his own sister was revealed.

Carl had been drunk when he got behind the wheel and ploughed into Billy’s minibus, which was carrying wedding guests home from Debbie and Ronnie’s big day. Had he been sober, he might have seen the danger ahead. And, avoided the collision altogether.

The crash proved fatal. Billy Mayhew tragically lost his life after becoming trapped inside the wreckage as it burst into flames.

In a truly heartless move, Carl dragged Debbie’s unconscious body into the driver’s seat. He then fled the scene, not even stopping to check whether she was alive. His plan relied on Debbie’s dementia, believing she wouldn’t remember what really happened.

Despite Kevin Webster seeing Carl driving as they left the wedding, Carl later claimed Debbie had swapped seats with him after realising how drunk he was. That lie has now landed Debbie in devastating trouble.

Debbie was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Police arrest Debbie Webster in Coronation Street

In today’s ITVX episode, police arrested Debbie and took her in for questioning in a dramatic turn of events.

During her interrogation, Debbie explained that Carl had been feeling unwell, so she took over the driving. When officers revealed Carl had been drunk, Debbie was accused of also being over the limit.

She insisted she was concussed when she was found, not intoxicated, and said she believed it was safer for her to drive than let Carl get behind the wheel. However, her explanation wasn’t enough.

Debbie was accused of causing the minibus crash and killing Billy Mayhew.

As the episode came to a close, Carl – having lost his bag of money and unable to escape to Germany – accepted Debbie’s offer to move in with her and Ronnie.

Kevin, furious and seeing straight through Carl’s lies, begged Debbie to change her mind, warning her ‘you’ll go to jail because of him.’ With Carl still keeping quiet, viewers are left wondering whether Kevin’s fears will come true – and whether the truth will ever finally come out.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!