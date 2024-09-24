Fans have predicted that Dee-Dee’s dad and uncle, Ed and Ronnie Bailey will kill Joel Deering in Coronation Street in upcoming scenes.

Last week saw DS Swain arrest Joel, although he is currently still a free man.

But fans don’t believe he’ll be free for long as they suspect Ed and Ronnie will kill the villain.

Is the end near for Joel? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel Deering’s downfall

Viewers know that Joel arrived on the Street as a love-interest for Dee-Dee, but he was later unmasked as Lauren Bolton’s tormentor and the reason for her disappearance earlier this year.

A couple of months ago, Joel purchased illegal labour-inducing pills so he could make Lauren miscarry their unborn baby.

Thankfully, the plan didn’t work. But it’s these pills that finally led to his arrest.

Knowing that Joel bought these pills, but not having enough to charge him with, DS Swain was desperate to find a direct link. That link came in the way of her daughter – who not only admitted to helping Joel buy the pills, she even had a recording of him requesting them.

However, Joel was later released on bail, and during Monday’s episode (September 23), Joel decided to pursue Dee-Dee and ask her to give their engagement another chance.

Seeing the commotion, Dee-Dee’s dad Ed and uncle Ronnie rushed over to help and asked Joel if he had a ‘death wish.’

Later, Ronnie and Ed approached Joel again and tried to employ intimidation tactics in a bid to get Joel to react. But Ronnie ended up throwing Joel against a wall.

Will Joel continue to wind up Ed and Ronnie?

Ed and Ronnie came to Dee-Dee’s rescue (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Ed and Ronnie killer twist for Joel

Fans believe the ‘death wish’ comment is a sign and have predicted that Ed and Ronnie will kill Joel.

“So, Ed and Ronnie, what you want next is a dark van to bundle Joel into the back of…” one fan wrote on X.

Another added: “I think Dee Dee’s dad is going to run over Joel.”

A third quipped: “Ed could bury Joel at a building site. Unfortunately he never does any work.”

While we don’t yet know how Joel will leave Coronation Street, we do know what he will be leaving when this storyline is done.

Actor Calum Lill said last month: “I think it’s bittersweet for me. As an actor, it’s getting more and more juicy, but as soon as this comes to a climax, I leave this incredible place filled with so many people I’ve come to know and love.”

But will he leave in the ground or in a prison van?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!