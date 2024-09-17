Coronation Street spoilers: As his life falls apart, Joel confronts Roy – with potentially dangerous consequences

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, as the net closes in, Joel Deering finds himself feeling alone and desolate. Getting drunk on what should have been his wedding day, Joel lashes out.

And it’s poor Roy Cropper who’s on the receiving end of Joel’s wrath. As he stumbles into the cafe, Roy finds himself trapped and alone with Joel. But what does Joel have planned for poor Roy?

Meanwhile, as Dee-Dee reflects on her cancelled wedding, Lauren reveals that she’s been following Joel’s movements – and has spotted some irregular behaviour.

What is Joel up to?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel reaches out to Dee-Dee

Joel goes to see Dee-Dee, carrying their wedding rings. He tells her that he still loves her – and that the rings are a reminder of everything he’s lost.

Seeing Joel giving her a hard time, Ed and Ronnie step in as Dee-Dee recoils in horror and disgust. Will they take the law into their own hands to send Joel packing?

Lauren’s tracking Joel

Later, Lauren tells Dee-Dee that she’s been following Joel’s movements on a tracker app. She shows her how Joel has been spending a conspicuous amount of time in a field and an industrial park.

She then reveals that he has transferred £5k into her account, with no explanation. What is Joel up to?

Joel corners Roy

The next day, Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that today should have been her wedding day. Meanwhile, alone in his flat, Joel opens his notebook and writes a letter.

Heading out, he finds Roy alone in the cafe. Clutching a bottle of whisky and clearly drunk, he locks the door behind him, trapping Roy.

How much danger is Roy in?

