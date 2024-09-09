Coronation Street: All the ‘evidence’ that Carla and DS Swain romance is in the pipeline after latest Betsy confrontation

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 9), Betsy confronted Lisa and Carla outside of the police station and accused them of being on a date.

Whilst that most certainly wasn’t the case… we reckon that Betsy may just be onto something with the whole Swain/ Carla romance thing.

Whilst Vicky Myers previously referred to Swain and Carla’s connection being ‘friendship’ based, months have passed by. You may as well call us DS Swain, because we’ve turned detective and have now spotted a whole lot of ‘evidence’ that suggests that the Swarla ship may become a reality.

Swain is ALWAYS around Carla (Credit: ITV)

Swarla – Evidence number 1. Swain has her eye on someone

Earlier this year, when it was announced that DS Swain was going to become a permanent character on the cobbles, actress Vicky Myers revealed some crucial information that may’ve been responsible for starting the Swarla ship in the first place.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Vicky shared: “I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this, but Swain is gay.”

She then added: “I think she perhaps has seen somebody that’s caught her eye.”

Now, if somebody had caught Swain’s eye all the way back in March, it’s most likely that this person is Carla, no? After all, Carla and Swain saw a lot of each other back then (what with the whole Lauren and Roy thing!) and they see even more of each other now… Swain’s always around Carla so she’s definitely had her eye on her… Romantically, though? We hope so!

Lisa opened up to Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street evidence number 2. The unforgettable car scene

So, despite Swain and Carla being very much enemies to start off with on Coronation Street, this didn’t stop Lisa from opening up to Carla back in May.

Carla had noticed that Lisa had been crying and jumped in her car to give her a listening ear. It was at this point that we saw a vulnerable side to Lisa, one she’s usually good at hiding! But, clearly not when it comes to Carla…

Fans were quick to spot the chemistry between the pair during this emotional moment, with Carla finding out that Lisa was grieving the loss of her wife, Becky. And, their connection has only continued from there.

She’s always around for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Swarla – Evidence number 3. Swain’s always ‘in the area’

Notice how Lisa is always ‘in the area,’ just popping by the factory at the most random of times?

Even when she’s not on duty, she finds a reason to visit Carla at the factory. She can’t stay away from her, and Carla doesn’t seem to be too annoyed about this if we’re honest!

Carla really is going the extra mile here (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street evidence number 4. Carla supporting Lisa

Deciding to offer Lisa’s daughter, Betsy, some work experience out of the kindness of her heart, Carla’s had her work cut out with the rebellious teenager.

But, despite this, Carla’s not backed out from her promise and has tried to support Betsy the best she can.

She’s even had some rather heartfelt conversations with Betsy, encouraging her to go easy on her mum. And, let’s all remember the time when Carla rushed to help Lisa track down her daughter when she was stuck ‘in a rough part of town.’ Still not convinced you? Well, here’s some more evidence to ponder over…

‘Just friends?’ (Credit: ITV)

5. THAT arm rub

On Friday night (6th September), Carla was confronted by Joel in the factory. And, look who managed to just be ‘in the area’ once more, just when Carla needed her the most.

Lisa quickly came to Carla’s rescue and got Joel to back off. As Carla then started to rant about ‘not being in control’ (foreshadowing not being in control over her feelings for Lisa maybe?), Lisa then reached out and stroked Carla’s arm in a way that ‘a friend’ wouldn’t…

Betsy recognises the signs (Credit: ITV)

Swarla – Evidence number 6. Betsy’s onto Carla and Lisa

Betsy knows her mum Lisa pretty well. She’s also become well acquainted with Coronation Street factory owner Carla now that she’s doing some work experience at the factory. She’s had lots of time to witness the pair interact with each other. So, when she recently accused Lisa and Carla of having a secret affair… she must know what she’s talking about, right?

Accusing her mum of blushing, Betsy only received a rather weak answer back as Lisa tried but (in our opinion, failed) to deflect from the situation. So, Lisa’s most likely got feelings for Carla, right? But, is this just one-sided?

We know how this one ends… (Credit: ITV)

7. We’ve heard that line before…

Lisa told Betsy that ‘Carla is straight,’ with Betsy cleverly referencing the L-Word in her own PG take as she commented ‘So is spaghetti until you boil it.’

One fan on X remembered that Corrie used this line some ten years ago, in a conversation between Eva and Todd. The ‘straight’ person referenced was Marcus Dent, who then went on to pursue relationships with Sean and Todd. Interesting…

Carla didn’t look too uncomfortable with the idea… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street evidence number 8. Carla’s lack of denial

Tonight, Betsy accused Lisa and Carla of being on a ‘date.’

This was the first time Carla had heard Betsy’s theories about her and Lisa. Whilst Lisa made out that her theories were ‘ridiculous,’ promising to ‘sort it,’ Carla couldn’t help but blush and smile at the whole idea. And, not in a ‘oh, how did she get that idea into her head?’ kind of way, but in a way that suggested that being on a date with Lisa wouldn’t actually be a bad idea…

Swarla – the power couple on the cobbles? Watch this space!

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you ship Carla and Lisa on Coronation Street? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!