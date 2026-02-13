Coronation Street follow-up: Daniel attack storyline continues as ITV spoilers confirm Will’s fate

Tonight on Coronation Street (Friday, February 13), drama erupted when Will Driscoll was arrested by DC Kit Green over the attack on Daniel at Christmas.

For weeks, Daniel had been convinced Colin was behind the assault – but cracks in that story soon became impossible to ignore. Now, with Will in the frame and being taken to the station, fans are bracing for the fallout.

Will arrested amid Daniel’s suspicions in Coronation Street

Daniel had gone to confront the man he thought was responsible, expecting answers – only to be thrown a curveball. Colin, the alleged attacker, had a noticeable limp, whereas the person who fled the scene had sprinted off at speed. The details didn’t add up.

Colin eventually confessed, but only because he wanted a guaranteed bed and three meals a day. Daniel’s suspicions quickly shifted elsewhere. Back at the Rovers, overhearing Eva chastising Will about his fiery temper, the pieces began to click. Later, he confided in Megan that he believed Will had lashed out over a teenage crush. Megan laughed it off – but her expression hinted she wasn’t entirely convinced.

When Daniel confronted Will, he denied any interest in Miss Walsh, but couldn’t resist sneering that Megan was out of Daniel’s league. That set alarm bells ringing.

Just moments later, DC Kit Green stormed into the pub and arrested Will in front of stunned onlookers. As Will tried to escape, Kit slammed him against the wall. Eva, Susie, and a panicked Megan watched it all unfold – Megan clearly terrified about what might happen at the station.

Will’s fate on the Street next week

Spoilers for next week confirm that Will returns to Coronation Street as a free man, though it remains unclear whether he’ll admit to attacking Daniel.

One thing is certain, Sam Blakeman is determined to catch Megan and Will out over their secret romance. With Leanne away, Sam tells Daniel he plans to revise in the salon flat while keeping a watchful eye on Megan. Seizing the chance, Megan calls Will to let him know she has the flat to herself. Will fibs to Ben about visiting a mate, only heading upstairs once Daniel gives him the go-ahead.

Sam’s plot to take down Megan

With his trusty holdall in tow, Will sneaks upstairs as Sam spies from below, wondering if he’s about to uncover Megan’s secret – or if Will’s charm will keep him guessing a little longer. Sam then sneaks into the flat himself, nearly giving Megan a heart attack, and leaves subtle evidence of his visit. Megan warns Will that Sam is on the scent, and the pair start plotting to stay one step ahead in this high-stakes cat-and-mouse game.

At the Bistro, Will brushes off Nick’s concerns, offers Sam a drink, and denies any funny business at the station. But Sam’s suspicions simmer, and when he checks his hidden camera, he spots Megan and Will entering the flat. Even then, Megan flips the situation, warning Sam no one will believe him if he spills the beans. Sam replays the footage, wondering if he’s finally caught them red-handed – or if the duo will keep their secret just a little longer.

