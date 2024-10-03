In Coronation Street, Bernie was blasted after she revealed a harsh truth to Billy, which many people think will break him.

Emotional scenes took place in last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 2) as Paul’s funeral played out to mark the end of his battle with motor neurone disease.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Bernie revealed a damaging truth to Billy in a fit of rage.

Will Billy ever recover? Fans don’t think so…

Coronation Street: Paul Foreman’s death

Paul had been suffering from early set motor neurone disease, which saw his health slowly deteriorate over a year before his recent death.

At the end, he was struggling to breathe before Summer and Bernie called the ambulance and rushed him to hospital.

There they told them that there was nothing more they could do and Paul was close to death.

Gemma joined them, but unfortunately Billy was far away and unable to make it to the hospital in time.

He tried his best, but Paul passed away before he could see him.

Bernie decided to lie and tell Billy Paul was still alive. Billy said an emotional goodbye over the phone, unaware that it was too late.

The secret was kept for a couple of weeks since his death – until last night.

Bernie’s rage

Bernie and Billy had been butting heads of funeral planning, with Billy wanting a church service and Bernie wanting something more colourful.

Things got even worse when Bernie noticed Paul’s estranged father Denny Foreman was in attendance. Not only that, he was completely drunk.

After the funeral, Bernie spoke in anger and revealed the hidden truth before she realised what she was saying.

‘I told him how much I loved him,’ Billy told her, but Bernie interrupted: ‘He was already dead, Billy!’

The regret was immediate, but it was already too late. Billy turned up to Paul’s wake completely drunk.

He later went home and tried to kiss Todd in a drunken stupor.

Poor Billy…

Coronation Street Bernie: Fan reaction

Social media fans were quick to agree and slammed Bernie for her careless actions.

One Facebook user wrote: “Bernie is awful to say that.” While another added: “Very cruel of Bernie.”

A third asked: “Oh Bernie why did you tell him, there was no need.”

A fourth reasoned: “Bernie is grieving just as much as Billy, unfortunately we say things in grief that we shouldn’t and lash out at those around us.”

“I cannot believe she told him! Such cruelty,” penned a fifth.

