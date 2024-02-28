Coronation Street and EastEnders are not on tonight as the soap schedules change again – here’s when you can catch up

Coronation Street and EastEnders are not on tonight – again! In a move that will leave soap fans infuriated their Wednesday night fixes have all been shunted to later in the week.

Emmerdale will also air earlier in the evening.

Of course it all to make way for more football. So here’s when you can watch Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale next.

It’s going from bad to worse for Leanne and Nick – and soap fans wanting to watch Corrie tonight! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street and EastEnders are not on tonight

On Wednesday February 28, only Emmerdale will air. Coronation Street, which usually shows at 8pm on Wednesdays, has been moved for the football – ITV are screening Liverpool versus Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, EastEnders has also been taken off air to make way for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest.

EastEnders is up on iPlayer, however, so early release fans can still get their fix.

Kat is playing Nish, but he knows! (Credit: BBC)

When are Coronation Street and EastEnders on next?

Coronation Street’s next episode will air on Thursday in an 8pm slot, for one hour. It will then continue on Friday, at its usual 8pm time.

EastEnders is behind on BBC One having already missed Tuesday’s episode as well as Wednesday’s. Although both outings are already available to watch on iPlayer, those wanting to watch on the television can catch Tuesday’s episode on Thursday night at 7.30pm.

Wednesday’s Easties ep will then air at 7.30pm on Friday (March 1) and Thursday’s episode will follow directly after at 8pm.

What about Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is on tonight, but at an earlier time. To make way for the 8pm kick off between Liverpool and Southampton, Emmerdale will air for half an hour from 7pm until 7.30pm.

Then tomorrow night (Thursday February 29) Emmerdale will once again be on a 7pm, this time for an hour, to open up the 8pm slot for Coronation Street.

Phew – are you still with us?!

Daisy is left devastated by Bethany’s actions (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Coronation Street this week?

Daisy is hopeful of a reunion with Daniel when he asks her to look after Bertie. She confides in Glenda there is still a spark between them and she’s sure they could find a way forward.

However, things sour when Bethany’s article is published. Daisy is horrified to read the headline: ‘I had a torrid affair with my acid attack hero’. She’s soon confronting Bethany, but whose side will Daniel take?

Later in the week, Daisy’s stunned when Ryan returns. But why is he back?

Also, Leanne and Nick are given news of Harvey’s appeal and Damon says someone must have been paid to take the blame. When Dee-Dee puts the puzzle pieces together, she confronts Adam – but what will he say?

Elsewhere, Sean is determined to make Dylan tell Mrs Crawshaw who the bullies are. But when he gets threatening messages on his phone, will Dylan go through with it?

Will Nish get his revenge? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders this week

After Nish called the police on Stacey following his humiliation, The Six brace themselves.

Suki soon decides her only option is to leave town. Seeing Eve’s heartbreak and listening to Vinny, Suki makes a last ditch attempt to call a truce with Nish. But things turn violent – with the Panesar family returning home just in time…

Meanwhile Jade tells Dean she’s moving to Pakistan with Shabnam. So he comes up with a sinister plan to stop her from going.

Elsewhere, Kathy braces herself as Rocky is sentenced and Yolande tells Denzel to pay Amy more attention.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

