Coronation Street adds more suspects to the list in Joel Whodunnit as suspicions rise against DS Lisa Swain

Coronation Street has thrown more suspects into the frame as Joel Deering’s whodunnit continues – and it doesn’t look good for Lisa Swain.

A flashback will air tonight (Monday, October 28), that puts DS Lisa Swain in the frame for killing Joel.

This shock twist will add her to the ever-growing list of suspects… But, whodunnit?

Coronation Street: Whodunnit?

Viewers will know that earlier this month, Joel Deering’s body was found in the river by a group of lads.

Police then realised that no water was in his lungs, meaning that he died before entering the river. In other words, Joel’s death wasn’t a suicide. He was killed.

Ed and Ronnie were both thrown into the frame after the brothers teamed up, wanting to teach Joel a lesson. Ronnie was then seen holding a crowbar.

Another crowbar was visible, as Mason then tried to dispose of his one but got caught by Kit.

More flashback scenes then aired in which Dee-Dee Bailey also had a crowbar, washing blood off her hands.

But, now, another suspect is about to be thrown into the frame.

Coronation Street: DS Lisa Swain – latest Joel suspect

In scenes to air tonight, a flashback will see Lisa chasing someone through the precinct on the night of Joel’s death after examining some bruises on her body.

This adds her to the suspect list, making her a potential killer. Someone killed Joel, but was it Weatherfield’s favourite DS?

Well, Lisa was recently thrown off the Joel case but has been determined to continue investigating it. She was also adamant that Joel was dead, even before his body was found.

And, let’s not forget that Joel had threatened Lisa’s own daughter Betsy, making the whole case very personal for her. Lisa’s made her hatred for Joel rather known, but was she the one to kill him? Or, is there another explanation for this flashback?

