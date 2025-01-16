Coronation Street: 4 theories on how Max Turner will leave the cobbles amid reported exit

Coronation Street character Max Turner is reportedly set to leave the soap after Paddy Bever’s three years on the show.

Now, with the character set to go, we’ve taken a look at four huge theories of ways he could exit.

The house will go up in flames (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Max exit theory: 1. Platt Fire

We know that a major fire at the Platt house has been reported to be airing soon on the cobbles.

Towards the end of 2024, Lucy Fallon posted an Instagram story which showed behind the scenes of a night shoot. Paddy Bever joined her in a photo, smiling whilst preparing to film.

With Max living at the Platt house, could he find himself caught up in the flames? Will he be able to escape the smoke?

Could the fire result in his death? Or, if he survives, without a home, could he decide to look for somewhere else to stay away from Weatherfield?

Will they both flee? (Credit: ITV)

2. Lauren prison run?

At the moment, Lauren is currently awaiting trial after Joel’s death, on suspicion of murder. Lauren hit Joel with a rock to save Max’s life last year and ended up killing him.

Lauren has just decided to end her relationship with Max so that he can live his life without being tied down to her. But, will Max just accept this?

Could he help Lauren break out of prison and go on the run with her? They did have a plan to flee before after all…

Harvey wants his money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Max exit theory: 3. Harvey

With David having stolen the money from the lock up, Harvey’s after his £10k.

In upcoming scenes, David the Dog is injured in a suspected hit and run. But, David’s adamant that it’s Harvey’s fault.

If David can’t pay up, will things get worse for the family? Will Harvey then set out to target Max and harm him? Will Max be killed as the price for David not being able to hand back the cash?

Prison, perhaps? (Credit: ITV)

4. Go to prison

Before Lauren went to prison, Max handed himself into the police and said that he’d been the one to kill Joel.

However, the police then found out that it was actually Lauren. But, could Max attempt to get Lauren out of prison by confessing to the crime again? Or perhaps he’ll end up going to prison for being her accomplice in hiding the body and evidence?

Will Max end up locked up?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

