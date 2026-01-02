Coronation Street 2025: The year of chaos, secrets and jaw-dropping drama

2025 on the cobbles has been nothing short of bonkers. From characters ‘returning from the dead’ to life-threatening fires at Weatherfield’s most iconic spots, Coronation Street has served up drama in spades.

And if these past twelve months are anything to go by, 2026 is set to be even wilder.

Becky was trouble (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky Swain’s shock comeback

Presumed dead for years after a hit-and-run, Becky Swain returned to Weatherfield with a swagger and a suitcase of secrets. Burner phones, corruption, and chaos followed her every step, leaving Costello’s attack, hidden evidence, and the collapse of Swarla in her wake. Her resurrection was messy, outrageous, and pure Corrie mayhem.

2. Rob Donovan’s prison escape

Rob’s audacious breakout, thanks to a romance with a prison guard, left viewers gasping. He involved Tracy, threatened Carla, and even made her eat out-of-date spaghetti hoops before returning behind bars – after shooting Betsy in the arm, no less.

3. Mick Michaelis on the loose

Mick’s rampage across Weatherfield – including a terrifying school visit and a rooftop showdown at Underworld – kept viewers on edge.

He stabbed Kit Green but thankfully Kit survived, sparing the police yet another tragedy.

The whole situation was messy (Credit: ITV)

4. Dee-Dee and James’ adoption saga

Dee-Dee Bailey’s hesitation to raise baby Laila led to a complicated co-parenting deal with her brother James, leaving plenty of confusion for the family and viewers alike. Really, what was going on there?

Coronation Street 2025 – 5. The Platt fire

Max Turner set fire to the family home in a misguided insurance stunt.

His attempt to rescue his sister only made matters worse, ending with him behind bars. The ultimate backfire.

6. Mason Radcliffe’s death

Tragic Mason was stabbed by his own brothers while helping Betsy and Lisa investigate Becky’s fake death – meaning his death was shocking and, frustratingly, senseless.

Sob, sob, sob.

A love triangle nobody asked for (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street 2025 – 7. Carl, Abi, and Kevin drama

Abi’s affair with Carl Webster – her husband’s half-brother, yuck – led to a messy love triangle, with Carl planning to flee to Germany while Abi plotted her future with him.

Messy, messy, messy.

8. Daisy and Christina’s catfish plot

Daisy and Christina conned Jenny into sending money to a fake romantic interest, leading to a rift and ultimately both women leaving the cobbles.

But, we’re loving Christina again now that she’s returned back to Weatherfield.

9. Megan and Will’s grooming storyline

Teen Will Driscoll’s secret relationship with older fitness coach Megan escalated into manipulation and lies, with Megan securing a school job to get closer to him.

This storyline will also spill into 2026, with lots more drama to come.

10. Hope Stape’s online torment

Hope endured nasty online trolling from her own sister Ruby, while Jake Windass was wrongly suspected. Tyrone shielded the truth to protect Ruby, adding even more strain to the family.

2025 proved that life on the cobbles is never dull – and if this year was anything to go by, 2026 promises even more shocking twists and high-stakes drama.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!