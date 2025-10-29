Classic Emmerdale is proving to be just as addictive as ever, with viewers tuning in every weekday to revisit the golden years of the Dales. In fact, many fans reckon modern-day Emmerdale could learn a thing or two from these classic episodes!

If you’re eager to catch up with all the drama from 2007, we’ve got your complete ITV3 schedule and episode guide right here.

When is Classic Emmerdale on ITV3?

Classic Emmerdale airs every weekday afternoon on ITV3, giving soap fans a proper nostalgia fix – and it’s even followed by Classic Corrie for the ultimate throwback double bill.

The next episodes of Classic Emmerdale air on Wednesday, October 29 at 1.25pm and 1.55pm, with repeats on Thursday, October 30 at 6am.

These instalments originally aired on November 6 and 7, 2007.

Donna and Marlon are still on the rocks (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happens in Classic Emmerdale today

In the latest episodes, emotions are running high in the village.

Louise opens up to Terry about her disastrous attempt to move on from Jamie, while Jack faces panic when Victoria goes missing just as she’s due in court. Thankfully, she arrives in time, giving him a brief moment of relief.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s jealousy spirals when he accuses Katie of having something going on with Gray. He’s furious to learn she’s acting as a surrogate for Perdy – and warns Perdy she’s making a huge mistake. But when Perdy discovers just how deep Matthew’s feelings for her really go, things take a dramatic turn.

Elsewhere, Marlon can’t stop obsessing over Ross and Donna, prompting Donna to tell him to drop it once and for all. And over at Smithy Cottage, Jonny and Paul are setting a date for their wedding, but is Paul as keen as Jonny or are things moving too fast?

Victoria is in trouble after a fire (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale in 2007: one of the soap’s most dramatic years

Classic Emmerdale has now reached late 2007 – and what a year it was for the village.

The Tom King murder investigation rocked the Dales to its core. Tom was killed on Christmas Day 2006, pushed from a Home Farm window during his wedding to Rosemary. The shocking death sparked one of Emmerdale’s biggest ever whodunnits, with suspects including Chas Dingle, the King brothers and Rosemary herself.

The mystery gripped viewers for months until Carl King was finally revealed as the killer. Though he escaped prosecution at the time, his dark secret followed him until his own death in 2011.

Elsewhere in 2007, viewers have seen the emotional death of Len Reynolds, the births of Heath and Cathy Hope as well as Arthur Thomas, and the return of Nicola Blackstock – this time as Mrs Donald De Souza.

There’s plenty more heartache, romance and classic chaos to come – so keep tuning in for your daily dose of Emmerdale nostalgia.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

