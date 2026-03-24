Charity and Cain two-hander episode airs tomorrow night and we can expect ‘twists’

Emmerdale is lining up a powerful episode for Cain and Charity Dingle, and after everything that unfolded tonight, emotions are running dangerously high.

The pair are set to take centre stage in a special two-hander on Wednesday March 25, following a dramatic night that saw Cain completely lose control. And according to actor Jeff Hordley, there are plenty of twists still to come.

Cain was furious with Sam and has to be pulled back (Credit: ITV)

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Cain reaches breaking point

Tuesday March 24 proved to be a difficult day for Cain from start to finish. He was pushed into attending a prostate support group, but things quickly went downhill once he arrived.

The atmosphere was far from welcoming, and one member’s comments hit a nerve, suggesting his illness would destroy his marriage and give his wife a reason to leave. It was exactly what Cain feared most, and he walked out before the session even began.

Later, at the Woolpack, he tried to drown his frustrations, but more bad news followed. Mackenzie revealed their plans for cattle had fallen apart, while Claudette’s comments about her brother dying from prostate cancer only added to Cain’s anger.

Things escalated further when Sam turned up and admitted he had forgotten an important meeting about farm machinery. Cain snapped, lashing out and grabbing Sam, who refused to retaliate because of Cain’s condition.

Pushed to his limit, Cain returned home and turned to drink, but Charity was not far behind, determined to get through to him.

“I’m getting comfortable because we’re not going anywhere until you tell me what’s going on in that horrible little head of yours,” she told him, settling into Zak’s chair.

Charity tries to get through to Cain (Credit: ITV)

Special two-hander episode for Cain and Charity

Wednesday’s episode focuses entirely on Cain and Charity as tensions continue to rise between them.

Cain tries to ignore her and carries on drinking, but when Charity pushes him to take better care of himself, his frustration boils over and he throws the bottle, smashing Zak’s tankard in the process.

Despite this, Charity refuses to back down. Eventually, Cain opens up and admits he is struggling, feeling unable to hold everything together while Moira is in prison.

Looking for an escape, he starts reminiscing about their past and makes a move on Charity. But she quickly sees through it, leaving his intentions hanging in the balance.

Twists and turns are coming (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Hordley teases what’s ahead

Speaking about the episode, Jeff Hordley revealed that the story has been carefully crafted around the pair’s shared history.

“They’ve written this episode with those two characters and their history in mind,” he explained.

“There’s a lot of twists and turns in the episode, but ultimately Charity’s there for Cain and he’s there for her as well.”

He also praised the strong cast he has worked alongside over the years, saying: “I always say this, but I’m really lucky and feel very grateful that throughout my time on this show, I’ve always been surrounded by really strong female actresses, you know, from Emma Atkins to Natalie J Robb to Lucy Pargeter to Charley Webb, and now Katie Hill. I’ve always got these strong females around me who make it a breeze.”

With emotions running high and old feelings resurfacing, this special episode looks set to deliver a gripping and revealing look at Cain and Charity’s complicated bond, and it could change everything between them.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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