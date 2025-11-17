Celia issues another dark threat after April’s arrest in Emmerdale’s early ITVX release

* Warning Emmerdale spoilers regarding April Windsor and her shock arrest are included in this article. The episode has not aired on TV yet, but is available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

April Windsor was shockingly arrested again at the end of Friday’s episode of Emmerdale. And the full story has been revealed to viewers in tonight’s episode (November 17).

But two people who weren’t happy with news of the arrest were Ray and Celia, with the latter issuing another dark threat on April’s life.

Bob was shocked at April’s behaviour ITV

What happened after April was arrested in Emmerdale?

Knowing she needed a responsible adult with her, April decided to call her grandad Bob. But when he arrived at the station, April told him everything was just a huge misunderstanding.

The police were asking April very specific questions, and even tried to tell her that a lot of youngsters find themselves being forced into drug dealing. And even though she had the perfect opportunity to come clean, April chose to go for “no comment” – she was probably still imagining Ray killing her family.

In the end, April could leave, but it was clear the investigations are still ongoing. But when Bob asked her about her surprising behaviour, April didn’t seem that bothered.

She pretended she got the drugs at a party but that she wasn’t going to take them. But the only thing she really cared about was that Bob didn’t tell Marlon – which he wasn’t too happy about.

April is deep in her secrets (Credit: ITV)

Celia issues another threat on April’s life

When they arrived back in the village, mother and son duo Ray and Celia were already waiting for April. And when alone, she promised them she didn’t tell anyone the truth.

But when April left, Celia told Ray that she is a liability. And when Ray surprisingly tries to defend her, Celia warns them that depending on the results of the investigation, April needs dealing with.

However Emmerdale spoilers show that this isn’t the only threat she issues this week. When Celia realises how determined Bob is to tell Marlon the truth, she sinisterly warns April that she has used her last chance.

And now that we know the real horrifying reason Celia always wears a headscarf, April has every reason to be absolutely terrified.

Recently Celia star Jaye Griffiths opened up about her eventual departure from Emmerdale.

The star admitted she was “very sad” to be leaving the show because it’s “one of the nicest places” she has ever worked. However, she knew when she accepted it that it was a “finite” role.

Celia may be terrifying, but Jaye Griffiths is playing her absolutely incredibly!

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines, but poll reveals surprise verdict

What do you think of the April storyline in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!