Casualty drops trailer ahead of return teasing Max’s death and Zoe’s comeback

Casualty’s been off screen for a while now but fans of the BBC medical drama needn’t fear as they’ll be getting their next fix of the E.D. drama before the year’s out.

Yes, that’s right! Casualty has just released a new trailer in advance of it’s return back on screen.

This return will bring with it lots of drama – including the death of Max Cristie and the iconic comeback of Zoe Hanna.

Iain had some good news to share with fans of the drama (Credit: BBC)

Casualty return date

The last episode of Casualty aired on November 11. Viewers of the medical drama have almost gone a whole month without a new episode.

The most recent instalment saw Gethin head to Switzerland with Jan. Gethin then made the heart-breaking decision to end his own life.

Casualty have now taken to their Instagram page to share the return date for the show.

In fact, the show will air before the year is out! The video post confirmed this exciting news as Iain could be seen wearing a Santa hat at the door, holding up signs in true Love Actually style.

The signs read: “Sorry we’ve been away… but we’ll be back on your screens very soon.

“Tune into Casualty on Saturday 30th December. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Zoe’s back (Credit: BBC)

Casualty: Christmas trailer

With the return date now revealed, Casualty have now dropped their newest trailer for its return.

The trailer for the new series was titled: ‘A History of Violence,’ with the first episode ‘Tinderbox’ airing just before the New Year.

In the trailer, Zoe Hanna could be seen returning back to the E.D. whilst Melanie Hill’s new character, Siobhan Mackenzie, also introduced herself to the Holby staff.

With Dr Max Cristie’s death on the horizon, Max’s health could be seen declining whilst Stevie was also arrested for bodily harm. How chaotic.

To add to this, Casualty legend Charlie Fairhead was also seen in the trailer. Viewers will know that he is set to leave in the coming year as actor Derek Thompson departs from the role after 37 years.

Sadly, Charlie’s future doesn’t look great as the end of the trailer shows a close up of his hospital name badge, covered in blood.

So much drama is just around the corner and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold on screen!

Read more: Complete Casualty cast list right here!

Casualty is back on BBC One on Saturday December 30.