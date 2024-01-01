Bobby Brazier shares video swimming with dolphins amid ongoing EastEnders absence

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has issued on an update on his life following the competition final and amid his continued EastEnders absence.

The star took a break from his role as Freddie Slater on the BBC soap opera to participate in Strictly – ultimately losing out to actress Ellie Leach alongside fellow runner-up Layton Williams.

However, Bobby has yet to return to EastEnders. With the final wrapped up, fans have been left wondering whether he will be heading back to Albert Square anytime soon.

Will a ‘life update’ from the man himself provide answers?

Bobby Brazier and partner Dianne Buswell came so very close to taking the Glitterball trophy (credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier shares ‘life update’

Posting on his Instagram account yesterday (Sunday, December 31), Bobby shared a video captioned “life update.”

But those hoping to gleam an idea of his EastEnders return may be left disappointed.

The video showed Bobby snorkelling with dad Jeff in the Indian ocean. “I’m swimming with dolphins,” Bobby enthused, “it’s incredible.”

But when will Bobby get back to his work on EastEnders?

Freddie left Walford in October after confronting his rapist father, Graham Foster (Credit: BBC)

Bobby comments on EastEnders return following Strictly final

Fans need not worry too much – Bobby is headed back to Walford, although we don’t know exactly when.

Speaking to Heat Magazine recently, Bobby revealed that he would resume filming the soap once work on the Strictly tour is complete.

“I don’t know when or how, but I am going back after the Strictly tour. I miss everyone and I miss acting. Every so often, a dance will feel like a scene – like when I was being Patrick Swayze [in Movies Week] – and it feels like I’m stepping into a role, which makes me miss work,” he said.

The tour runs from January 19 – February 11, so Bobby’s EastEnders return is still some time away!

