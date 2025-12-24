Christmas in Emmerdale is never just about turkey and tinsel – it’s about shocks, secrets and absolute carnage. And when it comes to festive drama, Emmerdale has delivered some truly iconic Christmas Day episodes over the years.

From surprise births in pigsties to brutal murders, explosive weddings and village-defining disasters, December 25 in the Dales is rarely peaceful.

So grab the Quality Street and settle in as we count down 11 of the best Emmerdale Christmas moments ever.

Vic died tragically on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

1. Vic dies and Belle is born (1998)

Christmas 1998 perfectly summed up Emmerdale’s love of life-and-death storytelling.

Postmaster Vic Windsor was killed during a botched armed robbery when Billy Hopwood shoved him into shelving and fled, leaving Vic to die alone. A staggering 11.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the heartbreaking episode.

Meanwhile, over at Wishing Well Cottage, the Dingles welcomed an unexpected miracle. Lisa gave birth to baby Belle in the pigsty – without even knowing she was pregnant. Zak promptly fainted, and an Emmerdale legend was born.

It was a happy day, but no happy every after for Ashley and Bernice (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

2. Bernice and Ashley tie the knot in Emmerdale at Christmas (2000)

It was the Christmas wedding fans had been waiting for.

After years of will-they-won’t-they, Ashley Thomas and Bernice Blackstock finally said “I do” on Christmas Day 2000. Nearly 10 million viewers watched as the vicar married the barmaid in a rare soap wedding that went entirely to plan.

Sadly, the fairytale didn’t last – the marriage imploded less than a year later after Bernice’s affair with Carlos Diaz.

Ray was stalking Louise and paid with his life (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

3. Louise Appleton kills her stalker boyfriend (2002)

Festive fear took centre stage in 2002.

Landlady Louise Appleton discovered her mystery stalker was actually her boyfriend, Ray Mullen, who had manipulated her into thinking she was in danger so he could isolate her.

After a terrifying showdown on Boxing Day, Louise killed Ray in self-defence. With help from Terry Woods, she covered it up – and walked free.

Tom King’s wedding day turned into his last (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

4. Who killed Tom King in Emmerdale? (Christmas Day, 2006)

One of Emmerdale’s finest whodunnits peaked on Christmas Day.

Tom King was murdered on his wedding day to Rosemary Sinclair, bludgeoned and pushed through a window at Home Farm. With half the village wanting him dead, suspicion fell on everyone from his sons to his bride.

Five months later, the truth emerged: Carl King was the killer, acting after Tom threatened to destroy his life.

Victoria fell through the ice (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

5. Victoria falls through the icy lake (2008)

Christmas 2008 nearly claimed another Sugden.

Teenage Victoria plunged through a frozen lake at Home Farm during a drunken night out. She was rescued by Daz Eden, only to reveal she’d seen a body beneath the ice.

That body belonged to rapist police officer Shane Doyle, murdered weeks earlier by Jasmine Thomas.

Carl was in for a shock (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

6. Chas jilts Carl at the altar on Christmas Day in Emmerdale (2010)

If revenge had a Christmas bow, this would be it.

After discovering Carl King’s affair with Eve Jenson, Chas Dingle pretended she was pregnant, proposed, and arranged a Christmas wedding. She even made Eve her bridesmaid – in a hideous peach dress.

At the altar, Chas exposed Carl in front of the entire village. Brutal. Iconic. Festive perfection.

7. Robert sabotages Andy and Katie’s wedding (2014)

Andy Sugden and Katie hoped for a peaceful Christmas wedding. Robert Sugden had other ideas.

As the vows were exchanged, the couple discovered Robert had tampered with their rings – engraving “village bike” and “village idiot” inside.

Add Bernice heckling the ceremony, and it was pure Emmerdale chaos. Somehow, they still got married.

Robert suffered as Scrooge in the special episode (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

8. Robert Sugden’s Christmas dream episode in Emmerdale (2017)

A bold departure from tradition, this standalone episode put Robert Sugden front and centre.

Inspired by A Christmas Carol and Groundhog Day, Robert relived multiple versions of Christmas morning, confronting the consequences of his selfish behaviour.

It was inventive, emotional and divisive – but undeniably memorable.

A lovely Christmas wedding during Covid (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

9. Paddy and Chas say “I do” (2020)

Amid lockdown gloom, Emmerdale delivered something genuinely heartwarming.

Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle tied the knot in an intimate Christmas ceremony with just a handful of loved ones present. Chas stunned in a red dress, and The Woolpack was transformed into a winter wonderland.

A rare festive happy ending.

Evil Al blew up the Woolpack (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

10. The Woolpack explodes (2021)

Christmas Day 2021 went out with a bang – literally.

After selling the pub to Al Chapman, Chas Dingle unknowingly handed the Woolpack to a man planning to burn it down. The resulting explosion destroyed the iconic pub and shook the village to its core.

Meanwhile, Meena Jutla nearly added another victim to her kill list. Because of course she did.

Charity suffered PTSD after the attack (Credit: ITV)

11. Charity kills Damon Harris (2023)

One of Emmerdale’s darkest Christmas finales.

Charity Dingle shot Damon “Harry” Harris dead to save husband Mackenzie Boyd, after Damon kidnapped and tortured him.

The act haunted Charity long after the decorations came down, leading to a powerful PTSD storyline that carried well into the new year.

Bonus: Will Taylor’s death (2024)

Not technically on the list – but impossible to ignore.

Kim Tate checking her make-up while Will Taylor died of a heart attack after their vow renewal is already soap legend.

From pigsties to pistols, weddings to explosions, Emmerdale has truly mastered the art of the Christmas episode. And if history tells us anything, this year’s festive offering won’t be short on drama either.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!