As Bea’s behaviour takes a sinister turn, here’s everything we know about her upcoming exit

Bea Pollard’s obsession with Billy Mitchell is showing no signs of slowing down in EastEnders, and just when it seems like she can’t take things any further, another twist comes along to make the situation even more explosive.

But with Ronni Ancona’s departure from the BBC soap already confirmed, viewers know Bea’s time in Walford is limited.

The big question now is exactly when she’ll make her exit…

Bea didn’t take kindly to Will questioning her in today’s episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bea ups her vendetta against Billy

Since Bea accused Billy of trying to sleep with her, Honey’s life has fallen apart. But, even though Bea has already racked up huge debt on a credit card in Honey’s name and caused her serious injury after tampering with a ladder, unbelievably, her vendetta is only just beginning.

Today’s EastEnders saw Bea targeting Janet, trying to turn her against Billy, too. Thankfully, Will caught her badmouthing Billy to Janet, and he took offence, finally realising that Billy was innocent after all.

The pair of them are set to dig into Bea’s past, not only to prove that Billy hasn’t been cheating on Honey, but also to get some dirt on her to prove to Honey that Bea isn’t her ‘friend’.

Soon, Bea will cause complete carnage when she ramps up her attack on Billy after he digs up something worrying from her past.

As he tries to cut her out of their lives for good, Bea panics that she is losing her grip on Honey.

Spoilers for next week have revealed that soon, Bea’s antics will kickstart a shocking chain of events which will see Billy find himself in serious trouble.

Bea has become fixated on Honey (Credit: BBC)

When did Bea arrive in Walford?

In early January 2026, comedian, impressionist and actress Ronni Ancona joined the soap as a new character named Bea.

Bea, her early scenes revealed, is an old schoolmate of Linda’s. However, the pair don’t exactly have the fondest memories of each other.

Of her new role, Ronni said: “I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders. I can’t wait to go on this journey with such an unpredictable, nuanced and complex character as Bea.

“I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life.”

Bea has been scheming against Billy for weeks (Credit: BBC)

When is Bea leaving EastEnders?

It was announced in June 2026 that Ronni would be leaving the soap in the coming weeks. Our EastEnders insider has revealed that she was only ever contracted for a short stint, which was extended but is now coming to an end.

And our source has hinted that things are about to become even darker as Bea’s behaviour becomes increasingly unhinged.

“It’s a question of how low will she go,” teased our insider. “She’s definitely a Marmite character, but she’s not meant to be liked. She’s becoming more sinister.”

Exactly how Bea leaves Walford remains a mystery for now, but viewers have been promised dramatic scenes before her departure.

The soap is keeping the date of Bea’s exit firmly under wraps. What we do know is that it will play out on screen over the next few weeks. And, before Bea finally leaves Albert Square, her feud with Billy looks set to reach an explosive conclusion.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past