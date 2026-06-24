EastEnders fans spot blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mistake as Bea’s obsession with Honey ramps up

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Bea manipulate Janet.

Bea’s campaign against Billy steps up a gear in today’s EastEnders as she continues to tighten her grip on Honey and her family.

After falsely claiming earlier this week that Billy tried to sleep with her, Bea is now setting her sights on convincing Janet that her own dad can’t be trusted.

But while Bea’s manipulation leaves tensions running high in Walford, viewers found themselves far more distracted by an unexpected moment involving Kathy.

Bea left Honey heartbroken with her lies about Billy cheating (Credit: BBC)

Bea gets her claws into Janet in EastEnders

After muscling into Honey’s home once again, Bea is making herself indispensable and looking after her broken-hearted ‘friend’. Meanwhile, poor Billy – who has done nothing wrong – is sleeping on Phil’s sofa.

Phil encourages Billy to keep his head up and open his stall as usual. While he is working, Billy keeps getting horrible looks from everyone around him. Even Will doesn’t want to hear his excuses when he pleads his innocence.

As Billy tries to make his son see that Bea has made everything up, Will starts to soften. However, when Billy puts his foot in it by calling Honey gullible, he storms off, and Billy is left back at square one.

However, things change when Will later walks in on Bea doing Janet’s hair.

He hears Bea telling his sister that Billy is a bully and doesn’t deserve to be happy. Will is fuming, and Bea is annoyed that he has heard her, but pretends it was just an innocent comment.

Bea goes to the cafe for cake today (Credit: BBC)

Will sees Bea is lying in EastEnders

Later, Will goes to see Billy at Phil’s house, and he is thrilled to see his son. This time, Will admits that he thinks Billy might be right about Bea lying and tells his dad he believes that he is telling the truth.

Fans are thrilled that Will has finally seen what is right in front of him, and spoilers for next week have revealed that Billy and Will team up to dig up dirt on Bea. What they uncover is being kept tightly under wraps, but their digging kicks off a whole chain of events that no one could have predicted.

Viewers thought Kathy’s double standards were hilarious (Credit: BBC)

Fans are all talking about Kathy’s blunder

However, it isn’t Bea’s lies or Will finally seeing the truth that has got fans talking. They are distracted by a scene between Bea and Kathy, which sees Bea heading into the cafe for a cake for Honey.

Bea comments on how upset Honey is and that she thought a sweet treat might help. But once she’s left, Kathy then complains to Callum that all men are cheaters.

But fans have been quick to point out that not only did Callum cheat on Kathy’s son, Ben, with Johnny, but that when Kathy got together with Harvey, he was still in a relationship with Jean!

EastEnders fans shared their thoughts online, but not about Bea!

“The Kathy interaction was insane. She was complaining about Billy to Callum of all people. As if he didn’t cheat on her son for months and then throw it in his face when he got out of prison to see him,” commented one fan.

Someone else added: “Especially since Kathy herself got with Harvey while he was still with Jean. Kathy can’t really talk about cheating like she hasn’t aided in it at all!”

“Loved seeing Kathy complain about men being cheaters to Callum. As if he didn’t literally cheat on her son last year,” laughed another.

While a fourth viewer added: “The hypocrisy on this square is insane. Did the character forget that? Did the writers? I’m so confused!”

It is definitely Kathy’s comment that steals the spotlight from Bea in today’s EastEnders!

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past