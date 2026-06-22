As Bea makes up a sickening lie, EastEnders fans are all complaining about the same thing

Tonight’s EastEnders left viewers stunned as Bea made a shocking accusation against Billy, claiming he had been trying to sleep with her behind Honey’s back.

While fans know there is no truth to the allegation, upcoming spoilers have already revealed that Honey is set to fall for Bea’s lies. The turning point comes thanks to a series of fake voice notes Bea has created using AI to imitate Billy’s voice.

With Bea confirmed to be leaving the soap in the coming weeks, many viewers are already convinced they know how her story will end.

But after tonight’s episode, fans were far more distracted by one particular detail…

Bea made fake voice notes from Billy using AI (Credit: BBC)

Phil tried to get rid of Bea for good

After Bea made an embarrassing blunder where she thought that Lily’s birthday party was for her, Honey followed her to the cafe where she comforted her ‘friend ’.

But Bea took advantage of Honey’s kindness and used the opportunity to come between Billy and Honey again, driving another wedge between the couple.

Phil found Billy down in the dumps about his argument with Honey and took action. Annoyed that Bea was coming between his family, Phil decided to get rid of her once and for all. And he even offered to do the dirty work himself.

He tracked Bea down to McKlunky’s and handed her a wad of cash, telling her to leave Walford by the end of the day.

Phil tried his best to get rid of Bea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bea made up a sickening lie

Later, Billy invited Honey for drinks at The Vic, and Honey reluctantly went along. But she also brought Bea with her, and Billy was fuming.

Bea used the opportunity to put Billy in his place, telling everyone that he and Phil tried to blackmail her into leaving. While Billy explained his reasons, Bea came up with more lies and even Kat and Alfie were getting annoyed with her.

Feeling like she was losing her grip on Honey, Bea came up with her most sickening claim yet and told everyone that Billy had been trying to sleep with her.

At first Honey didn’t believe that her husband would cheat… until Bea used her AI voice notes from Billy as ‘evidence’.

(Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are all complaining about Bea

“I’m sorry, but that voice note was rubbish. It didn’t sound anything like Billy!” said one annoyed viewer.

“I agree. How can Honey possibly believe that is her husband talking?” someone replied.

“That voice message is obviously AI. It made Billy sound articulate and clear in his pronunciation,” joked someone else.

A fourth fan added: “I’m just so mad with Bea, and I really hope Honey doesn’t believe the voice note. But I do have to applaud Ronni Ancona, really is talented and does a very good job at portraying Bea.”

With Bea’s exit looming and her lies continuing to spiral, viewers will now be watching her closely. One thing is certain: fans were far from convinced by those AI voice notes.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Bea splits up Billy and Honey