WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Bea continue her campaign against Honey.

EastEnders viewers are convinced they’ve cracked how Bea finally exits Walford, and they think the clue has been hiding in plain sight.

With Bea’s departure already confirmed, fans have been busy piecing together how her storyline might end.

And after a seemingly innocent scene earlier this week, many are now predicting another resident could be responsible for sending her packing.

Bea manipulated Billy in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

Bea’s plan to ruin Honey’s marriage continues

As Billy and Honey’s date night ended in disaster in yesterday’s episode, Bea is set to use the couple’s crossed wires to her advantage as her bid to split them up continues.

The pair were looking forward to some alone time without Bea hanging around. Billy even pulled out all the stops and booked a table at Knight Fusion.

However, Nicola advised Honey to play hard to get. Meanwhile, Alfie told Billy to tread carefully and let Honey take the lead when it came to time in the bedroom. This meant the couple got their wires totally crossed.

Honey was left thinking Billy didn’t fancy her any more, while Billy wondered why Honey was in a mood with him. Today’s episode sees Bea overhear Billy telling Alfie about their failed date night and she uses it to her advantage.

Bea winds Billy up about Honey being too good for him, while then taking Honey out for cocktails and hinting that Billy might cheat on her now that she is perimenopausal.

Honey is horrified at the suggestion. But while she pops to the loo, Bea uses the moment to create a dating profile for Billy online, and uses AI to create a fake Billy voice note saying he is looking for romance.

EastEnders fans think Nicola will step up for Honey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans work out how Bea will leave

Spoilers have revealed that Bea will announce to the pub next week that Billy tried to sleep with her. The fallout is huge, with Honey mortified and Billy struggling to prove his innocence.

Bea is set to leave Walford in the coming weeks, but how she departs is still under wraps. However, fans think they have cracked the case after spotting a sweet moment in the cafe between Honey and Nicola.

EastEnders fans are convinced Honey and Nicola’s friendship is a bad sign for Bea (Credit: BBC)

The pair shared a heart-to-heart yesterday, where Nicola advised Honey on her love life. At first, fans thought it was a nice moment between family members. However, they are now sure that this is the key to Bea’s exit…

“Loved the Honey and Nicola scenes today. Wouldn’t it be amazing if Nicola was the one who ran Bea out of town?” said one fan on social media.

“That would be iconic,” replied another viewer. “No one messes with Nicola’s family and gets away with it!”

“I’m obsessed with the idea of Nicola being the one to expose Bea and get rid of her for good. I need this to happen!” said a third fan.

What comes next?

While spoilers suggest Phil’s cash offer is part of Bea’s exit story, fans are convinced there’s more to come. With Nicola already showing she fiercely protects those closest to her, viewers believe Bea may have picked a fight with the wrong family.

Whether Phil succeeds or Nicola takes matters into her own hands, Bea’s days in Walford are clearly numbered.

The only question now is who will be the one to finally bring her scheme crashing down.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea splits up Billy and Honey