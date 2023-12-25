6 spoilers from Coronation Street’s Christmas Day episode tonight including fears for Paul

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas Day reveal Gemma is worried about her brother, but is Paul okay?

Meanwhile, Carla shocks Peter with her gift and Tracy gets more than she bargained for when she storms off before lunch.

All this and more in tonight’s Christmas Day Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street Christmas Day spoilers

Peter doesn’t know what to make of Carla’s gift (Credit: ITV)

1. Carla’s present shocks Peter

Peter left wife Carla stunned last week when he confessed at his AA meeting he had lost all joy in life. He said everyday feels like a chore and Carla knew she had to act. She immediately went online and bought him a surprise Christmas present.

As Christmas morning begins Peter gives Carla her beautiful gift. It’s a silver bracelet inscribed with ‘P loves C’. She is touched by the gorgeous gesture.

However, it’s her present to him that causes shockwaves. Peter is stunned when he opens it – but what has she bought him? And is it what he wanted?

What have they walked in on? (Credit: ITV)

2. Fears for Paul

Paul and Billy are looking forward to a peaceful Christmas Day. They plan to pop open a bottle of fizz and watch a film just the two of them.

But Gemma and Chesney are trying to get hold of Paul, and Gemma is worried when she can’t contact him. Terrified Paul may have had a fall, she sends Chesney over.

He recruits Todd and together they break down the door to the flat. They soon get far more than they bargained for! But what have they walked in on? Is Paul okay?

Tracy gets a surprise visitor (Credit: ITV)

3. Tracy storms off in Coronation Street Christmas Day spoilers

At the Barlows’ Tracy is not happy when she finds out she’s cooking for 10 family members. As she sets about making the meal, a joke about relationship gap years falls very flat.

With tension between Tracy and Steve, she stomps off to the flower shop. She has a bottle of wine there and desperately needs it!

But Tommy Orpington soon arrives and takes the opportunity to buy a last-minute Christmas present for his mum.

Roy’s gift is genuinely heartfelt (Credit: ITV)

4. A very Cropper Christmas

Evelyn and Mary gather with Roy to celebrate Christmas at the cafe. It’s not long before the booze is flowing and Evelyn and Mary are tipsy while preparing the dinner!

When Evelyn opens her present from Roy, she is truly touched to see what he’s bought her.

Will Ed come clean? (Credit: ITV)

5. Ed’s guilt rises

After losing all of the Baileys’ presents thanks to his gambling and failing to be honest about it with his family, Ed feels awful. They have managed to recover a few measly presents and try to make Christmas as special as possible.

However when Ed unwraps his gift – a watch inscribed with ‘For the World’s Best Dad. Our Hero’, he feels sick with guilt.

Alya calls round to invite them all the Speed Daal for Christmas lunch, but will Ed crack and come clean about what really happened.

6. Bernie reunites with her family for Christmas

With Bernie in prison for Christmas, Gemma is struggling. As the Winter-Brown family gather at home, Bernie manages to find a way to reunite with them.

She video calls them from jail. Together they sing Away In a Manger, tinged with sadness as they know this will be Paul’s last Christmas.

