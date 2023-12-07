Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for December 18-22 as Peter tells Carla he’s unhappy

Coronation Street spoilers for the week before Christmas reveal Peter’s true feelings are exposed and Carla is forced to act.

Meanwhile, Daisy is determined to get Stephen’s passwords – and goes to drastic lengths to do so.

Also, Ed finds himself in more than a spot of bother, which ends up ruining Christmas for his family. Can he make it up to them?

All this and more in upcoming Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daisy breaks in

Desperate to get her hands on Stephen’s journal and find the money, Daisy is annoyed Audrey won’t hand it over. Daisy insists they’re not giving up and Jenny deserves the money, so when she sees the Platts are all the bistro she forms a plan.

Daisy steals David’s keys and lets herself in to the Platts’. She then searches for the journal, but when Audrey comes home Daisy has to hide upstairs – will she find it and get out without being caught?

2. Peter meets a special woman

Peter arranges to meet Valerie, the mother of his liver donor. He is nervous as she comes to the flat. He tells her he’s an alcoholic and her son saved his life. But will the meeting go well?

3. Carla shocked by Peter’s confession

Carla goes with Peter to his AA meeting and is shocked when he confesses how he’s really feeling. He admits he’s lost all interest in life and every day is a chore, leaving Carla fearful of his state of mind.

Heartbroken Carla then decides to act. She heads to work and buys Peter a Christmas present. When she shows Michael what she’s done he’s stunned.

4. Sam and Lily sort the Platts

Things are still tense at the Platts’ so Sam and Lily gather the family together. They introduce a ‘nice box’ and everyone has to write nice things about each other before Audrey reads them out loud. What could go wrong?!

5. David messes up

Audrey interviews Maria and David and Maria describes her vision for the salon. Audrey is impressed. But David doesn’t take it seriously leaving Audrey annoyed.

6. Roy out of action

Roy has a back spasm in the cafe and Debbie helps him upstairs. Meanwhile Evelyn puts on an apron and takes over his shift.

Roy later finds the perfect present for Evelyn after she reveals she’ll spend Christmas with him. Cassie insists on going with him to collect it and when the Woody breaks down she comes up with a plan.

7. Ed gambles Christmas

Desperate to clear his payday loan, Ed bets the Christmas dinner money Sarge gives him to try and win back the debt. Ed soon promises Sarge the £1000 he said he’d lend him.

Ed gets cash from Paul but before he can pay Tony, Sarge thinks it’s for him. They head to the bistro where Ronnie gives Ed money to buy drinks.

However, Tony spots him and thinks Ed is splashing the cash rather than paying him. Tony makes it clear he wants the money he’s owed by tomorrow.

8. Ed loses everything

Tony barges into Ed’s house just as Ed is trying to make a getaway to stay with Aggie in Birmingham. But when Aggie calls, Tony threatens to tell her everything.

Ed makes a grab for the phone to stop him. But Tony punches him knocking Ed to the floor.

Dee-Dee and Michael return home and find Ed with a cut lip. They also discover all the presents are gone and Dee-Dee calls the police. But will Ed come clean to Craig about what really happened?

