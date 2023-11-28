Coronation Street: Aggie has been missing off screen for months and fans worry as soap finally confirms her whereabouts

Viewers of Coronation Street finally got the answer that they were looking for last night (Monday, November 27) as Ed revealed where Aggie has been.

However, with Aggie being off screen for a lengthy amount of time, Ed’s explanation hasn’t put some fans’ minds at rest.

They’re still worrying as to where Aggie actually is and why she hasn’t been on screen for so long.

Aggie is busy keeping the NHS going (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aggie is at work

The last time viewers properly saw Aggie Bailey on screen was back in June when her old neighbour Yvette turned up.

Yvette and Aggie had both pretended that they were well off but the truth finally came out as both women admitted to being not as wealthy as they initially made out.

However, since then, Aggie’s been missing from the soap with some fans even fearing that Stephen had bumped her off.

Aggie wasn’t even seen on screen when her good friend Tim almost got killed by the serial killer.

Last night though, Ed revealed that Aggie has been busy looking after Aunt Marcel and won’t even be home for Christmas.

Instead, Ed would have to make do with rustling the Christmas dinner up for the family.

Fans are still concerned for Aggie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans continue to worry for Aggie Bailey

Despite Ed’s explanation, Corrie fans are still worried for Aggie. They are worried that she’ll never come back.

They’re now wondering why Aggie never appears on screen at all – she’s been gone for so long. Fans are now even growing concerned for the actress who plays Aggie – Lorna Laidlaw.

One Coronation Street fan asked: “Will Aggie ever come back?? What a joke.”

Will Aggie ever come back?? What a joke. #Corrie — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) November 27, 2023

Where is Aggie ? Is she sick in real life or summit , not been in it for months with all the saga surrounding their family #corrie — Pauly H (@Paulusdmc42) November 27, 2023

Aggie won't even be back for Xmas now. Why's she been out of it this long. #corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) November 27, 2023

Another viewer wrote: “Where is Aggie?? Is she sick in real life or summit? Not been in it for months with all the saga surrounding their family.”

A third person added: “Aggie won’t even come back for Xmas now. Why’s she been out of it this long?”

A fourth fan commented: “My main issue with this Ed gambling story is that without Aggie it can’t really go anywhere.”

A final person said: “The long-term, ongoing disappearance of Aggie in Corrie is becoming one of Soap’s Greatest Mysteries! I do hope Lorna Laidlaw is okay, but it seems now the character won’t be around at Christmas? An explanation of some sorts would be welcome.”

Aggie is looking after Aunt Marcel (Credit: ITV)

When will Aggie return?

Aggie’s currently looking after Aunt Marcel and has taken some time off work to care for her.

She won’t even be around in Weatherfield for Christmas. But, why has Aggie been gone for SO long? And, will she ever return to the Street? And, will she find out about Ed’s gambling before things get even worse?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

