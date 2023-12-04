Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bernie sentenced to three months in prison for handling stolen goods

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, December 4), Bernie’s heartbroken when she’s sentenced to three months in prison.

Her family are devastated when they realise that she has to serve at least half of her sentence.

But, will the Winters be able to cope at Christmas without Bernie in Coronation Street spoilers?

She’s sentenced to three months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie goes down

Bernie’s given a prison sentence of three months and is devastated when she finds out that she’s expected to serve half of the time.

Upset, Gemma then arranges for Big Garth to come to Victoria Street. She’s also dealing with a sick Joseph as Caitlin turns up and is unimpressed by what she sees. But, can Gemma rectify the mess?

Asha’s stunned by Isla’s admission (Credit: ITV)

Isla’s confession gives Asha food for thought

Asha and Isla meet up to study but Isla soon wants to change their plans and get drunk in the Bistro instead.

She then admits that she’s thinking of dating women instead of men, revealing that she’s not interested in her ex boyfriend who wants to get back with her.

As Asha holds on to Isla’s hand, Nina walks in. But, is anything going on between Isla and Asha?

Crystal wants to move away with Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Crystal makes things awkward for Daisy

As Ryan tells Crystal about his new job opportunity, she tries to hide her true feelings and pretends that she’s happy for him.

She then speaks to Daisy and Daniel and confides in them about Ryan’s new job. Crystal reveals that she’s moving away to Glasgow and had wanted Ryan to move away with her.

Wanting their advice, Crystal hopes that Daisy and Daniel can help her make a decision. But, will Daisy allow Ryan to move away so easily?

Hope doesn’t like Cassie’s ideas (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope isn’t a fan of Cassie’s party plans

Cassie starts to prepare for decorating for Christmas and comes up with the idea of throwing a birthday party for Hope.

However, whilst Tyrone agrees with Cassie’s ideas, Hope isn’t too pleased. But, will the party plans go ahead?

Lauren shows off her new necklace (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s necklace raises suspicions

Lauren goes to the café and raises suspicions with Shona and Max as they notice her new necklace.

She tells them that her rich boyfriend bought it her and is taking her out for a meal. But, is she telling the truth?

