12 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: The search for Joel’s body, Paul’s funeral, and unwanted mail for Carla

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, DS Lisa Swain and Kit Green start the search for Joel Deering’s body after finding his car parked underneath a bridge.

Elsewhere, Billy, Bernie, Gemma and the rest of Paul’s loved ones gather for his funeral.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Bernie and Billy clash

Bernie and Billy can’t agree on a single thing when it comes to Paul’s funeral, now disagreeing on the funeral flowers.

However, Bernie then tells Dev that she has a plan for Paul’s ashes to make up for not giving him the funeral she would’ve liked to have given him.

2. Billy warns Denny

Emotions are high as Billy prepares to conduct Paul’s funeral on what would’ve been the day of their first wedding anniversary.

A drunk Denny turns up at the church, prompting Billy to urge him to stay out of the way, unseen.

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. A final goodbye

Todd, Summer, Kit, David, Chesney and Dee-Dee all carry Paul’s coffin into the funeral service as Bernie and Gemma follow on from behind.

Will the service go to plan? Can everyone support each other through their grief?

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Bernie hosts a rave

Bernie covers the Street in glow sticks and bunting as she asks Todd to bring Paul’s ashes to the memorial rave so that he can join them on the dance floor.

Billy then arrives at the undertaker’s to pick up the ashes and is stunned to realise that they’ve already gone.

At the rave, Bernie then announces her plans to send Paul’s ashes up into space. Will this go down well with Billy?

5. Adam makes a discovery

Waiting for a message from the loan company, Sarah asks Adam to check her voicemails for her. However, when he does, he hears one from Damon Hay…

6. The Platts struggle to conjure up the cash

Sarah meets up with the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company, who offers to pay for her hotel fees.

However, Sarah’s annoyed that she’s not paying for Bethany’s medical fees. She’s then given the consent forms that Bethany signed.

With the Platts trying to think of ways to raise the money for Bethany’s fees, Gail suggests selling up the Platt house. David notes that this would make them homeless though.

Daniel then suggests using Bertie’s trust fund to help out, but Ken isn’t as keen on the idea… How will they help Bethany?

Coronation Street spoilers: 7. Fiz is unwell

Fiz experiences dizziness and books a GP appointment, before Tyrone tells the girls about their mum’s illness. What’s wrong with Fiz?

8. Hope’s stolen vapes are found

Fiz and Tyrone find one of Hope’s stolen vapes in her pencil case.

They’re fuming with their daughter and make their disappointment in her known.

Hope’s proud of herself though and brags about stealing the vapes from the shop.

Coronation Street spoilers: 9. Carla gets some mail

Ryan hands Carla some mail whilst at the factory. Carla looks at the mail and her mood suddenly changes.

Later on, at Roy’s, Ryan tells Lisa that Carla’s worried about her plea hearing. However, Lisa thinks that there’s more to it… Is she right to be concerned?

10. The search for Joel’s body

After Dee-Dee plays her a voicemail from Joel, Lisa thinks that it might be a suicide note.

She then finds Joel’s car parked under a bridge, telling Kit that they’re now looking for Joel’s body after spotting a note on the dashboard…

11. Lisa wants Dee-Dee to wake up

Dee-Dee faces Joel’s dad at the police station and suggests that Joel has just gone on the run.

Lisa then tells Dee-Dee that she must accept that Joel’s dead… Is he though?

12. Stu feels bad for Mason

Stu spots Mason at Speed Daal, really early for work. Mason then admits that he slept in the restaurant all night to avoid a beating from his siblings. Can Stu support Mason?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

