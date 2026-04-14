‘Why’ Mike Tindall hasn’t appeared on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Mike Tindall became one of the surprise standouts when he headed into the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2022, quickly winning over viewers with his down-to-earth charm.

So as I’m A Celebrity… South Africa brings back a host of familiar faces for its all-stars series, plenty have been wondering why the former rugby star, now 47, hasn’t made a return.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is currently airing in the UK, with past campmates getting a second shot at jungle life. But Mike, who is married to King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall, is notably missing from the line-up despite finishing an impressive fourth place during his stint.

Mike Tindall hasn’t returned to the screen on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Mike Tindall hasn’t headed back into the jungle

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the decision may be a simple one. In his view, Mike has little to gain from stepping back into the spotlight in that way.

Speaking to OLBG, Grant explained: “I don’t think the show would have been something Mike entered into lightly. There would have been considerations and, of course, permissions involved, so it was clearly a well-thought-out decision.

“He embraced it for what it was, which was a bit of fun, a new experience, and a chance to show a different side of himself. In doing so, he also gave the public a rare, more relaxed glimpse into the extended royal family.

He really has nothing to gain from going back into the jungle.

“But I imagine, from his perspective, doing it once was enough.”

Grant went on to suggest that while an all-stars format can be ideal for some celebrities hoping to boost their profile, Mike simply doesn’t fit that mould.

He added: “He was already successful, and his appearance in Australia only strengthened his public image. So the question becomes: why do it again?”

Mike appeared in the Australian jungle in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

‘Why risk that by returning?’

Grant also pointed out that Mike’s original run on the show was widely seen as a success, which could make a comeback feel like an unnecessary gamble.

The former butler concluded: “He really has nothing to gain from going back into the jungle. People saw him, enjoyed him, and he came out of the experience very well.

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“Why risk that by returning and potentially having things not go to plan, whether that’s being voted out at the wrong moment or simply not having the same impact?

“That said, I don’t think there would be any real concern from a royal family perspective if he did decide to take part again.”

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