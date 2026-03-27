Update shared on Duke of Kent months on from his wife’s death as fans gush

The Duke of Kent has made a rare and touching public appearance, stepping out to meet veterans at Bletchley Park months after the death of his beloved wife.

The 90-year-old royal, who has kept a low profile in recent months, was warmly welcomed as he marked a significant milestone tied to one of Britain’s most historic sites.

Prince Edward hasn’t been seen out frequently since the loss of his wife Katharine, Duchess of Kent, last September. But this week, he quietly returned to royal duties to commemorate 30 years since he first opened Bletchley Park as a visitor attraction.

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The Duke of Kent has been praised for his dedication to duty (Credit: Cover Images)

Duke of Kent visits Bletchley Park on meaningful royal outing

Sharing images from the visit, the royal family’s Instagram account highlighted the importance of the occasion. The Duke met with veterans who once carried out secret codebreaking work at Bletchley Park during World War II.

The post explained: “The visit marks 30 years since HRH first opened the site as a visitor attraction, and consequently became Patron of the charity.

He’s so dedicated to his duty, even after all he’s been through.

“The Duke’s three decades-long patronage of the Trust, responsible for preserving and maintaining @BletchleyParkUK, has helped secure its future as one of the world’s most celebrated heritage attractions – recognised globally for its pivotal role in Allied codebreaking during World War II.

“During his visit, HRH also toured The Age of AI exhibition, which explores the connection between the groundbreaking wartime work carried out at Bletchley Park and the modern world.”

The Duchess of Kent died last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

Fans praise ‘steadfast’ Duke of Kent

Royal watchers were quick to react. Many appeared moved by the duke’s continued commitment following such a difficult period.

One person said: “Always honouring his duties!! The embodiment of dedication!!”

Another commented: “He’s so dedicated to his duty, even after all he’s been through. The Duke of Kent is a gem!”

A third added: “Wonderful to see HRH still supporting the crown.”

It comes after what has been a particularly tough few months for the duke.

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral took place last September (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess of Kent’s death and funeral remembered

On September 5 last year, Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent. A statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

It continued: “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

Her funeral service took place on September 16 at Westminster Cathedral.

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The service was a Requiem Mass as the duchess was Catholic. She became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994.

The Duke of Kent attended the service, supported by his children. Members of the royal family were also present. These incuded King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The duke’s latest appearance has clearly struck a chord. Many fans appear pleased to see him back carrying out duties close to his heart while continuing to honour both his role and his late wife’s memory.

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