King Charles’ special Windsor party for Duke of Kent weeks on from Duchess’ death

The Duke of Kent has been honoured in a special reception in Windsor, hosted by King Charles, following his 90th birthday.

The gathering, attended by some royals, came just over a month after the duke lost his wife, the Duchess of Kent.

Buckingham Palace had announced that the Duchess of Kent died on September 4, aged 92.

The Duke of Kent lost his wife in September (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Period of mourning for the Duke of Kent after death of his wife

The duchess’ death was announced by the palace last month in a heartfelt statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the palace said.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” they added.

Her funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral on September 16. Several senior royals were in attendance.

The Duke of Kent celebrated his 90th birthday on October 9 (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles throws a ‘birthday party’ for the Duke of Kent

Following a period of mourning for the duke, he finally got to celebrate his landmark birthday earlier this week. The duke turned 90 on October 9.

On Wednesday (October 29), the king and queen hosted a private reception at Windsor Castle for the duke.

Other members of the royal family were in attendance, including Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The duke’s siblings, Princess Alexandra, 88, and Prince Michael of Kent, 83, were also in attendance, as was his cousin, 81-year-old Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, didn’t join her husband due to other work commitments. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been on their half-term break with their children.

The duke went to a concert in memory of his wife (Credit: Cover Images)

Duke of Kent’s first engagement since death of duchess

Earlier this month, the Duke of Kent made his first public appearance since the funeral of his wife.

On October 17, the duke attended a concert at the Polish Heart Club in London in memory of his late wife.

A number of pictures of the duke alongside people who took part in the concert were posted on X and Instagram. You can see them here.

“A fine concert to celebrate HRH The Duchess of Kent @ognisko_polskie – honoured to be invited to say a few words,” royal author Hugo Vickers wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of the duke at the concert.

After seeing the Duke of Kent returning to duties, many royal fans praised him.

One person commented: “Thanks to everyone who supports the Duke of Kent during this difficult period and honours the memory of his wife.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Amazing to remember our beloved Duchess of Kent. Proud of our Duke of Kent, god bless the Kents and all royal family.”

