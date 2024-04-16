Queen Camilla ‘shuts down peace talks’ with Harry and Meghan: ‘It’s not a question of her being bitter’

Queen Camilla is reportedly “struggling to see the good” in welcoming Meghan Markle back into the royal fold.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month for a ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. However, according to reports, Meghan may not join him on the visit.

It was recently claimed that she’s worried about security while they’re in the UK. When news emerged about Harry’s return, many fans hoped this would be an opportunity for him to reconcile with his family.

A source has now claimed that the “door could be open” for Harry to make amends with the family “down the line”. But it seems Camilla has shut down any prospect of “peace talks” soon with the pair.

Camilla has reportedly shut down the idea of “peace talks” with Harry and Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla ‘peace talks’ with Harry and Meghan

Speaking to Bella magazine, an insider claimed: “It’s not a question of her being bitter, she’s just got so much else going on.

“Down the line, the door could be open for Harry to make amends if he’s truly willing to own up to his mistakes.”

The source went on: “But as far as Meghan, Camilla is struggling to see the good that would come from welcoming her back, especially as she feels that any visit would be extremely uncomfortable.”

The source also claimed: “Camilla doesn’t want to inflict undue stress on Kate or Charles by inviting Harry and Meghan over to hold any sort of peace talks.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry will return to the UK next month – but Meghan may not join him (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s UK visit

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly return to the UK in May. He’s set to attend an event for the Invictus Games to mark its anniversary.

Reports claimed that Meghan could return with Harry, as well as their two children – Archie, four, and Lillibet, two.

However, a source then alleged that Meghan “doesn’t feel safe”. The insider told OK!: “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe. The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

Harry could “pose a problem” for Meghan with his antics on his UK return (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

More recent reports claimed that Harry could do some early birthday celebrating when he returns to the UK.

A source told Heat magazine: “It’s been so long since Harry’s had a chance to let loose and enjoy himself like the good old days, and he feels justified in doing it for his 40th.”

However, this could “pose a problem” for Meghan. The insider claimed: “They can’t afford the scandal right now, but Harry doesn’t seem to be worried. All he can think about is the fun he wants to have.”

