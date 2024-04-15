Prince Harry’s best friend on hopes Archie and Lilibet love horses like the royals: ‘It would be a dream’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out over the weekend, with the pair putting on a loved-up display at the polo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Santa Barbara, held in aid of Harry‘s charity Sentebale.

Harry and Meghan arrived with his best pal Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier. And, after the match – which Harry’s team won – Nacho opened up about his hopes for his pal’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, and his friendship with Harry.

Harry and Meghan have two children together, Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan attend the polo

Prince Harry and Nacho have been friends since 2007, with Nacho lending his support as a long-time ambassador of Sentebale.

Speaking to Hello after their team’s win, Nacho shared his hopes for Archie, four, and Lilibet, two. And, it seems, he hopes that the children take after Harry’s side of the family when it comes to their love of horses.

It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together.

Asked if he’d like the royal children to play polo against his own kids one day, father-of-four Nacho responded: “I really hope so. I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he [Harry] does.

“There’s something about the outside of a horse that’s great for the inside of a human. Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together.”

The royal family have a long connection to the equestrian world.

The late Queen Elizabeth was a huge horse lover. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, asked for a pony for her birthday and Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall has forged a success equestrian career. Prince Andrew is also often seen riding a horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Nacho go way back (Credit: Cover Images)

‘It’s good to be able to share that with someone’

Nacho also spoke about his 17-year friendship with Harry.

“It’s always great to be with him and doing something we love, which is playing polo. We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we’re not together-together – so it’s always a good thing to be able to share that with someone,” he said.

Nacho previously told People what it was that he loved about Harry when they first met.

Back in 2022, he said: “From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity. Fast-forward 15 years, I’ve been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I’ve seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.”

Prince Harry is due back in the UK soon (Credit: Cover Images)

Archie and Lili to stay at home during Harry’s UK trip

Sadly, it seems Archie and Lilibet won’t be making the trip over to the UK next month when Prince Harry flies in for the Invictus Games anniversary celebrations.

He is due at St Paul’s for a service, with wife Meghan reportedly deciding to stay at home with Archie and Lili amid fears for their safety.

