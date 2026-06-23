King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly facing a fresh family clash over Prince Harry ahead of his next UK return.

Questions still hang over whether Harry will meet his father in the coming weeks. So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes have confirmed any reunion.

Reports also differ on whether Meghan Markle will travel with Archie and Lilibet. Fresh claims allege that Harry’s ongoing battle over police protection remains a major factor.

Camilla allegedly isn’t happy (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The wider mood also looks tense. Recent reports suggest relations between the royal family and the Sussexes may have cooled again.

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla are suddenly at odds

According to Closer Queen Camilla has now spoken up more firmly behind the scenes. The outlet says she believes any softer approach would be a serious mistake.

An insider told the publication: “Most of the time Camilla bites her tongue and lets William lead the anti-Sussex lobbying. But there are certain instances where she does speak up, and this summer trip is one of them. She’s letting everyone know that she feels any sort of leniency towards the Sussexes is a grave mistake. As far as she’s concerned Charles needs to stop being naive and see them for the threat that they are. She can’t even fathom that he could possibly forgive Harry for what he and Meghan said about them in their Oprah interview, let alone what he wrote about them in Spare.”

That warning reportedly followed a message of support for the Invictus Games. A source said: “Like the rest of the royal family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause. He hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year and is aware that a lot of taxpayers’ money has been spent on it.”

Harry could be causing problems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What made Camilla fear a royal thaw?

Another insider claimed that message changed the mood. They said Camilla thought Charles had moved on from trying to repair things with Harry.

The source said: “She thought it was settled after America, that Charles was letting this ridiculous need to reconcile with Harry go but then he started saying that he wants to lend his support to Invictus; that it’s a worthwhile cause and he should be making an effort. Not surprisingly, that has set Camilla’s alarm bells ringing and she’s warning Charles that whenever Harry and Meghan are given an inch, they inevitably take a mile.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

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