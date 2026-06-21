King Charles facing ‘make or break’ as Harry and Meghan ‘return’ to UK: ‘The rift will be permanent’

King Charles, Harry and Meghan are back in the spotlight after reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet for Invictus Games events.

If that visit goes ahead, it may hand the King a deeply personal choice, with former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond warning that any move to avoid them could mean “it’s game over” for hopes of healing the family split.

It has been four years since Charles last saw his grandchildren in California. He also has not had the chance to spend time with them since Harry and Meghan brought the children to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Harry and Meghan are expected to make a UK return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why the reported Sussex visit matters

Harry and Meghan are reportedly expected to travel to Britain for promotional events ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, may also come with them.

That possibility has raised fresh questions about whether father and son will finally meet. However, Jennie Bond believes the stakes could hardly be higher.

Writing in The i newspaper, she said: “If King Charles finds some excuse to avoid them, it’s game over. The rift will surely be permanent.”

As a result, what might look like a routine visit could become a major turning point for the Royal Family.

Charles could have a family feud on his hands (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Security remains a key issue amid Harry and Meghan’s return

A lot has changed since Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the Royal Family, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards financial independence.

Since then, tensions have played out in public. The couple’s 2021 interview and Harry’s memoir Spare both laid bare his anger and hurt. Even so, there are signs that his position may have softened.

Harry has since said he has “forgiven his family.” Meanwhile, one of the biggest causes of the fallout has remained the issue of security during visits to Britain.

Jennie Bond said: “We can only assume that Harry has been given a rock-solid assurance – either temporary or permanent – that he and his family will be given proper security.” Therefore, if the Sussexes do return, many will see that as a sign that some progress has been made behind the scenes.

Representatives for Harry, Meghan and King Charles have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry dealt fresh blow over ‘deeply betrayed’ brother William as he gears up for UK ‘reunion’

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