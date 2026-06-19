‘Disturbed’ Harry and Meghan issue warning to Princess Beatrice over snaps of her ‘kissing up’ to William

Harry and Meghan’s tensions with Prince William tensions have reportedly flared up again after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were pictured warmly greeting Prince William at Peter Phillips’ wedding. The images caused fresh royal gossip because the Sussexes were said to be advising the York sisters behind the scenes…

Only to then see them publicly embrace William.

Royal watchers focused on the sisters’ appearance at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. After months away from the spotlight, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, joined senior royals at the event.

They were reportedly photographed sharing an affectionate moment with William. Now, Harry and Meghan are said to be unhappy.

The Sussexes aren’t happy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry, Meghan and William’s row deepens after wedding pictures

The public scenes surprised many because reports had suggested the sisters were under pressure over their place within the wider royal fold. In addition, speculation had grown that William supports a slimmer monarchy.

This could mean he may take a tougher line with non-working royals.

According to an insider who spoke to Heat, Harry and Meghan found the pictures hard to watch. The source said, “Seeing them quite literally kiss up to William after all the hours they’ve spent counselling them on how to handle this threat of eviction he’s been hanging over them was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan.”

The same source added, “How can they trust them if they’re going to lay at William’s feet the moment that they get the chance?”

The York sisters have disappointed the Sussexes (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Why the Sussexes reportedly feel hurt

For Harry, the moment may have carried extra weight. He has long been seen as especially close to Eugenie, and she was among the first family members to support his relationship with Meghan.

Later, after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020, Eugenie also visited them in Montecito.

Meanwhile, Harry has spoken openly about his fractured relationship with William. In Spare, he accused his brother of physically attacking him during an argument about Meghan.

Another quote in the report claimed Harry and Meghan believe Beatrice and Eugenie are making a mistake by getting too close to William. The source said they see the sisters as “foolish” for showing him “such blatant adoration”.

They are said to believe that William may still “drop the axe” on them later.

Beatrice’s behaviour with William hasn’t gone down well with the Sussexes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beatrice and Eugenie appear to be choosing caution

However, the report also suggested the York sisters do not see the situation in such stark terms. Instead, they reportedly want to protect their own position and avoid making an open enemy of William.

An insider said, “Beatrice and Eugenie don’t see the situation in such black-and-white terms.” The source continued, “They’re simply not prepared to follow them into exile; they still have too much to lose.”

There is ongoing tension with William, Harry and Meghan (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

That view appears to reflect a practical approach. As non-working royals, both women have careers, marriages and homes outside formal royal duties. Even so, they remain tied to the institution and reportedly hope William will continue to see them as family rather than part of a wider problem.

Read more: ‘William was furious with Camilla’: Queen Camilla and Prince William’s ‘huge bust up’ over Harriet Sperling’s wedding day outfit ‘exposed’

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