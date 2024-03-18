Princess Kate looks ‘happy and well’ as she’s ‘spotted out with William’ amid health concerns: ‘Such a good sign’

In latest news regarding Princess Kate, she has reportedly been spotted with Prince William amid claims about her health.

According to reports, onlookers claimed the Princess of Wales looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” as she made a shopping trip.

The tabloid reckons Kate, 42, and her husband, 41, made a visit to her favourite farm shop a mile from the Waleses’ residence at Windsor over the weekend.

An unnamed observer is said to have told the publication they felt seeing Kate out and about is “a good sign”.

Princess Kate latest news update

The reported sighting comes following weeks of headlines concerning Kate’s Mother’s Day ‘photo editing controversy’ and speculation about her health.

The mum-of-three is said to be recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent in January. At that time, Kensington Palace confirmed Kate would not perform royal family duties until after Easter.

Furthermore, it has been reported that could mean Kate won’t appear in public until the second half of April. That is when Kate and William’s three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – are expected to return to school following the Easter break.

Kate was last seen carrying out official engagements on Christmas Day. But it has also been claimed Kate could join royal relatives for the walk to church in Windsor on Easter Sunday.

And so, a witness admitted they were surprised to see Kate and William at the shop near Adelaide Cottage.

They told The Sun: “After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.”

Prince William and Kate seen out

The source continued: “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

“The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

Additionally, The Sun reports Kate and William spent Sunday (March 17) morning watching their kids take part in sporting activities.

ED! has approached Kensington Palace for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Kate edited photo

It was a picture of Kate and her kids, shared last Sunday (March 10), that kicked off the ‘Photoshop row’.

Fans noticed the royal Mother’s Day image appeared to have ‘inconsistencies’. It was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account.

The mystery deepened as picture agencies later pulled it over concerns the image had been ‘manipulated’.

Then, on Monday last week (March 11), Kate issued an apology statement and admitted she had edited the photo.

She said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

