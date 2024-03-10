New photo of Kate, Princess of Wales, released to mark Mother’s Day following her surgery as she thanks fans for support

A new photo of Kate, Princess of Wales, has been shared as well as a personal message from her to mark Mother’s Day as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales underwent the surgery in January. She has been recovering since and isn’t expected to return to royal duties until Easter.

On Sunday (March 10), Kate shared a new photo of herself with her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Kate, Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day photo

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a photo of herself smiling with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

In the picture, taken by the Prince of Wales, the family smile. George has his arms wrapped around Kate as Louis and Charlotte cuddle up to their mum on either side of her.

In the caption, Kate wrote: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.

“[Camera emoji] The Prince of Wales, 2024.”

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, the photo was taken earlier this week.

A new photo of Kate has been shared to mark Mother’s Day (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the photo and gushed in the comments. One person said: “Happy Mother’s Day to the Princess of Wales! Thank you so much for treating us to such a lovely picture taken by the Prince himself.”

Another wrote: “Aw what a beautiful picture taken by our Prince of Wales!! It’s so wonderful to see our Princess of Wales again and she is surrounded by so much love as we all said!”

Someone else added: “A stunning picture of Catherine and her children. Happy Mother’s Day.”

In January, Kensington Palace released a statement as Kate underwent abdominal surgery.

Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales surgery

At the time, it read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate has been recovering since. However, last week, a photo emerged in America of Kate during her recovery. However, online and print publications based in the UK have decided not to publish them. But why has the UK press decided not to publish the photos of the Princess of Wales?

The pictures – which are very grainy so presumably shot from a distance – show Kate being driven in a navy Audi by her mother Carole Middleton.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship explained: “There are pap picture of the Princess of Wales. We are not running them out of respect for her privacy whilst she recovers from her operation in the timescale we were given for it. As far as I know, no other UK broadcaster or newspaper has published the photos either.”

