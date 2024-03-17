Kate, Princess of Wales, could address her health when she makes a return to duties, reports have claimed in latest news.

It’s been a controversial week for the royal family following Kate’s Mother’s Day photo scandal. Last Sunday, she sparked much discussion online over the image. Kate posted a photo of herself and her three children to mark the occasion.

However, after the release of the image, speculation began online that it had been edited. Picture agencies then pulled the image over fears it had been “manipulated”.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales issued an apology over the photo and admitted she had edited it. Now, sources have claimed that Kate might make a return to duties after April 17 and she could address her health.

When will Princess Kate return to royal duties?

According to The Sunday Times, Kate could open up about her health with the public.

An insider claimed: “They [William and Kate] are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

Meanwhile, a close friend reportedly told the publication: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

According to the publication, the couple may also release a new picture next month to mark son Prince Louis’ sixth birthday. He’ll turn six on April 23.

A source said that “no firm decision” has been made about whether Kate will be behind the camera. The insider claimed William and Kate “appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children” and know there’s a “public appetite to see them on their birthdays”.

Prince William and Kate

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited a youth group called WEST (Where Everyone Sticks Together). William played pool and basketball with the children and teenagers. He also decorated biscuits during which he made his comment about Kate following all the recent furore.

William told the children and teenagers as he decorated the treats: “My wife is the arty one.”

He then added: “Even my children are artier than me.”

William’s comments came after sources claimed the Princess of Wales has been upset over the immense backlash and speculation online amid the photo drama.

Princess of Wales photo scandal

Kate is currently recovering from her abdominal surgery which she had in January. At that time, Kensington Palace confirmed she would be absent from duties until after Easter time.

This week, a source claimed that Kate is recovering well.

The source told Page Six: “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery. The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”

It comes as royal fans urged people to leave Kate alone. One person said on X: “I wish that everyone in the world would just leave Kate alone. I pray and hope and send out every positive energy that I can for her greatest health.”

Another wrote: “Can we please just leave Kate alone. We have absolutely no right to know about her health or comment on it.”

Someone else added: “What’s this obsession with Kate Middleton? Leave that woman alone!”

Kate Middleton photo

The Mother’s Day picture showed Kate smiling as her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, – cuddled up to her. The Prince of Wales took the image.

However, shortly after its release, fans began speculating about whether edits had taken place.

Royal fans spotted issues with Kate’s photo including one of her hands looking blurry and Charlotte’s skirt having an unusually straight waist.

Image agencies then decided to pull the photo from circulation. The Associated Press issued a “kill notification,” saying: “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

On Monday morning (March 11), Kate shared a statement to Instagram as she admitted she did edit the picture.

She said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Reports have claimed that Prince William had a 40-minute window to take the photo of his wife and three kids.

According to Sky News, the metadata of the Mother’s Day image showed it had been saved in photo editing software Adobe Photoshop on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Kensington Palace then released the photo around 9am on Sunday (March 10).

