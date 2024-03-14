Princess of Wales’ very honest response to criticism resurfaces amid photo row: ‘Our close friends and family are who really matter’

Kate Middleton had a candid response to criticism – years before the controversy surrounding the edited Mother’s Day photo.

The Princess of Wales caused uproar online when she shared a snap to her Instagram last week. The photo, of Kate and her three children, got plenty of people thinking it had been edited. Soon, Kate issued an apology statement and admitted editing the photograph.

And while Kate has come under fire, she has previously spoken out about how she deals with criticism.

The Princess of Wales has got plenty of people talking recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton pledged to ‘be true to herself’ years before photo row

In November 2010, Kate and William announced their engagement – much to the delight of royal fans worldwide. During an interview with Tom Bradby, the pair shared an insight into their thoughts on their new roles.

“You have said your family are very close, does it hurt about what’s said or do you let it run off all your collective backs on the grounds that’s just what you have to live with?” Tom asked Kate.

Those are the people who really matter to us, our close friends and close family.

Kate replied: “Again I think, the people around home are very supportive to us and those are the people who really matter to us, our close friends and close family.

“I think if they feel you are doing the right thing you can only be true to yourself and you sort of have to ignore a lot of what’s said, obviously take it on board, but you have to be yourself really and that’s how I have stuck by it really.”

She opened up about criticism when she and William got engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans to see Kate ‘out and about’ after photo row

It comes after royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe exclusively told ED! that we could expect to see more of Kate “out and about” before the Princess of Wales’ official return to duties.

Last Sunday, Kate sparked much online speculation when she posted a photo with her three children to mark Mother’s Day. It showed the Princess of Wales with her three kids and was reportedly taken recently while Kate recovers from her abdominal surgery.

However, the Princess of Wales issued an apology statement after speculation about whether the image had been edited. Image agencies had pulled the picture from circulation due to concerns it had been “manipulated”. On Monday (March 11), Kate apologised for any “confusion” and said she does “occasionally experiments with editing”.

What did the royal commentator say?

Now, Duncan Larcombe reckons Kate could show her face soon. Back in January, Kensington Palace said that Kate would be recovering until Easter time.

Speaking to us, Duncan said: “What [the palace] won’t want to do is for her to come back too soon. That would be worst case scenario. Once the doctors are absolutely happy and she’s happy, then we’ll start to see her again.”

‘Her popularity with the public is so high’

He added: “I think with Kate and all of the fuss over the photograph, I don’t think that will do her any lasting harm because I think her popularity with the public is so high.

“She seems to have come out of it with her explanation and some commentators and journalists say it’s awful but I think most members of the public think well so what. I don’t think that’s done her PR any lasting damage although it was obviously embarrassing.”

