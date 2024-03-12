Meghan and Harry ‘dragged into’ Princess Kate photo controversy: ‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would ever make’

Amid the Princess Kate photo controversy, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed that the editing scandal “isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make”.

It all began when Kate shared a picture of herself with her three children on Mother’s Day (March 10) – the first image of Kate released by the royal family since her abdominal surgery in January. For the past two months, she has kept a low profile while recovering.

However, following online speculation about the image, Kate apologised on Monday for causing “confusion” as she said she had edited the photo.

Leading photographic news agencies even spoke out. Many withdrew the image due to concerns it had been “manipulated”.

Princess of Wales photo controversy

Following Kate’s apology statement over the photo, sources allegedly close to Harry and Meghan have since weighed in.

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated,” the insider reportedly told Page Six.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

The source claimed that the “same rules do not apply to both couples”.

They added: “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make. She has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

According to Sky News, the metadata of the Mother’s Day image showed it had been saved in photo editing software Adobe Photoshop on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Princess Kate apology

Following huge speculation and backlash, Kate took to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page to share her apology on March 11.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” Kate added.

In the photo, many noticed Princess Charlotte had part of her jumper cuff removed. Kate’s hand also appeared blurred as well as missing a wedding ring.

Meanwhie, Prince Louis‘ fingers appeared crossed – which fans branded “strange”. Fans also noticed blurriness on part of Kate’s hair.

Who took the Kate photo?

Prince William reportedly took the Princess of Wales photo.

On Friday (March 8), he reportedly had a 40-minute window to take the photo. Due to everyone’s hectic schedules, it was taken at their home in Windsor when everyone was together.

The image was taken on a Canon camera allegedly worth £2,900. Kensington Palace had reportedly planned the photo weeks in advance. Reports claim they wanted the image to stop all the social media speculation about Kate’s abdominal surgery.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

